Sean Diddy Combs has received a sweet birthday message from his four-year-old daughter, Love Sean Combs, as he turned 57 on Tuesday, November 4, 2026

In the video shared on her Instagram page, the little one sang happy birthday to her father and asked him when he would visit her

Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, also celebrated him on Instagram, while the music mogul continues to serve his 50-month federal prison sentence in Pennsylvania

US music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has received a sweet birthday message from his youngest daughter, Love Sean Combs, as he turned 57.

Diddy’s four-year-old daughter Love sends him a sweet birthday message as he turns 57 behind bars. Photo source: Diddy.

Source: Facebook

The four-year-old shared the video on her Instagram page, @loveseancombs, to mark her father’s birthday on Tuesday, November 4, 2026.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence. He was sentenced in October 2025 after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in illegal trade.

A jury acquitted him of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy. In October 2026, he was moved from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood, a low-security facility in Pennsylvania.

Diddy’s daughter Love sings for him

Filmed selfie-style, the video shows Love excitedly wishing her father a happy birthday.

“Hey Daddy, it’s me, Love! Happy birthday!” she said.

The little one then asked her father when he would come and visit her.

“When are you gonna come and visit me? I thank you so much!” she said.

She also asked him what he had eaten that day before breaking into a birthday song for him. At the end of the video, a handmade drawing featuring hearts and the word DADDY written in marker was shown.

The Instagram video from TMZ, in which Diddy’s daughter Love sends him a birthday message, is below.

Diddy’s twin daughters celebrate his 57th birthday

Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie James Combs and D’Lila Star Combs, also celebrated their father on Instagram Stories.

“Happy birthday to the best dad ever!!!” they wrote.

The twins added that they wished they could celebrate with him on his special day. Rapper 50 Cent, on the other hand, trolled Diddy with a birthday message featuring a jail photo, Billboard reported.

Diddy’s release date has reportedly been moved forward by three weeks to February 6, 2028, according to TMZ.

Diddy reportedly hospitalised in October 2026

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Diddy was taken to a hospital after sustaining a head injury while at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

An ambulance reportedly took him to a nearby hospital on the morning of Saturday, October 10, 2026. Sources said the injury was not considered life-threatening, and he was reportedly conscious and speaking when he was taken for treatment.

His representative said his health and well-being were the immediate priority. After treatment, he was reportedly returned to the facility before his transfer to FCI Allenwood.

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Source: YEN.com.gh