The UK's Home Office published an updated policy paper authorising Immigration Enforcement to use live facial recognition technology in public spaces

The document sets out strict rules on who can be placed on a watchlist, limiting its use to individuals with outstanding deportation orders or court warrants

Members of the public are not legally required to cooperate with facial scanning during a deployment, the policy confirms

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The UK's Home Office has formally authorised Immigration Enforcement officers to deploy live facial recognition technology in public spaces as part of efforts to locate individuals wanted under immigration and criminal law.

The policy was set out in an updated document, version 2.3, signed off on 28 September 2026 and published in October 2026. It details how Immigration Enforcement will operate over Live Facial Recognition, referred to throughout as LFR, to identify people with outstanding deportation orders, court warrants, or unresolved immigration cases.

The UK Home Office approves live facial recognition to track immigration offenders. Photo credit: @travelguide.

Source: Getty Images

How the UK's facial recognition system operates

The system works by scanning faces within a designated camera zone, converting each image into a numerical biometric template, and checking it against a pre-approved watchlist.

Where a potential match is identified, the system generates an alert that a trained human operator must then assess.

No enforcement action can follow from the technology's alert alone; a human officer retains sole authority to decide whether to approach or detain an individual.

Images of people who do not trigger a match are automatically and permanently deleted. Data collected during any deployment must be cleared within 24 hours, and each operation requires written authorisation from an officer of at least Grade 7 rank before it can proceed.

Tips on how to get a UK visa with ease. Photo credit: @travelguide.

Source: Getty Images

Strict limits on who can be placed on a watchlist

The policy places firm boundaries on watchlist eligibility. Only individuals falling within specific, pre-defined categories qualify for inclusion, among them persons subject to an active deportation order.

The document explicitly rules out using LFR for general surveillance, intelligence gathering, or speculative monitoring.

Watchlists must be constructed for each individual deployment, cannot be reused without fresh written authorisation, and must be kept as narrow as possible.

Immigration Enforcement stated that the system is designed to serve four objectives: stopping illegal entry, managing individuals without legal immigration status, removing those with no right to remain in the country, and protecting public safety alongside the integrity of the immigration system.

The policy also confirms that members of the public face no legal obligation to cooperate with facial scanning during a deployment and that all operations are conducted overtly rather than covertly.

Every deployment is subject to internal oversight as well as scrutiny from external bodies, including the Information Commissioner's Office and the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner.

UK introduces new rules to refuse visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about UK’s new rules allowing authorities to refuse entry or cancel visas for foreign nationals with criminal records, including those given suspended sentences of 12 months or more.

The rules apply to convictions regardless of when or where the offences occurred, and the government says they put public safety first in deportation cases.

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Source: YEN.com.gh