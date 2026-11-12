The UAE Cabinet decision, which came into force on October 14, 2026, outlines 24 regulatory breaches for non-Muslim houses of worship

Some of the heaviest fines target ties with foreign governments and unauthorised fundraising from outside the UAE

Non-Muslim houses of worship have 15 days to challenge any penalty issued under the new framework

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The UAE government has established a sweeping penalty framework covering 24 categories of regulatory breach for non-Muslim houses of worship, with fines reaching as high as Dh750,000 ($76,275).

The Cabinet decision took effect on October 14, 2026, and enforces requirements already embedded in the 2023 law governing non-Muslim places of worship.

Some of the heaviest fines target ties with foreign governments and unauthorised fundraising from outside the UAE

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Under the framework, authorities can issue warnings, impose financial penalties and suspend licences without referring cases to court. Fines escalate with each repeated breach.

Connections to foreign governments or diplomatic institutions rank among the most strictly regulated areas. A place of worship that maintains any formal or informal relationship with an overseas official institution faces a Dh250,000 fine for a first offence, climbing to Dh750,000 by the third.

Receiving donations or grants from outside the UAE, or soliciting such contributions through any platform including social media, also attracts significant fines: Dh100,000 for a first offence, Dh250,000 for a second, and Dh500,000 for a third.

Transferring funds abroad without prior approval carries separate penalties, beginning at Dh50,000.

Conducting worship outside an approved venue, or using a licensed premises for activities beyond its stated purpose, can attract a Dh100,000 fine.

Religious practices deemed to endanger worshippers are treated more seriously, with a first violation drawing the same fine and a repeat offence potentially resulting in the venue's suspension. A fourth breach in most categories can trigger a suspension of all activities for up to three months.

Licensing, Governance and Financial Reporting Requirements

The regulations also penalise administrative failures. Operating without a renewed licence attracts fines of Dh25,000 rising to Dh50,000, with a 60-day window granted to bring the licence into compliance.

Changing board members or leadership without obtaining the required approval draws a Dh25,000 fine for a first offence, rising to Dh100,000 by the third. Failing to cooperate with regulatory staff can attract fines between Dh50,000 and Dh250,000.

Non-Muslim houses of worship are required to maintain bank accounts with UAE national banks, submit annual budgets and financial statements within three months of each financial year's close, and keep detailed records of activities and transactions. Spending cash before it is deposited into an approved account can lead to a three-month licence suspension if the behaviour persists.

How to Challenge a Penalty

Institutions that wish to contest an enforcement decision have 15 days from the date of notification to submit a formal appeal.

Authorities are then required to respond within 30 working days.

If no decision is issued within that period, the appeal is automatically treated as rejected.

All outstanding fines must be paid within 30 days directly to the relevant emirate's treasury.

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Source: YEN.com.gh