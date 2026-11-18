New Zealand announced a visa-free entry arrangement targeting permanent residents of a specific country

The policy change opened up travel and potential migration options for a category of foreign nationals

Ghanaians holding permanent residency status in the qualifying country could benefit from the arrangement

New Zealand has extended a visa-free entry arrangement to foreign permanent residents of one country, in a move that broadens access to the Pacific nation for a select group of international travellers and potential migrants.

Under the arrangement, individuals who hold permanent resident status in Australia are eligible to enter New Zealand without a visa.

New Zealand offers visa-free entry to foreign permanent residents of one country. Photo credit: RealPeopleGroup/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This applies not only to Australian citizens but also to those who have been granted permanent residency in Australia, regardless of their country of birth or original nationality.

Who qualifies under the New Zealand policy?

The policy means that any person holding a valid Australian permanent resident visa can travel to New Zealand and, in many cases, live and work there under existing trans-Tasman agreements.

New Zealand immigration rules recognise Australian permanent residents as a distinct category, granting them access that is not available to ordinary visa holders from most other nations.

This is particularly significant for African nationals, including Ghanaians, who have secured permanent residency in Australia.

A Ghanaian who has gone through Australia's skilled migration or family visa pathways and obtained permanent residency is covered by this arrangement, effectively gaining visa-free access to New Zealand as a secondary benefit of their Australian status.

What this means for Ghanaians in Australia

Ghana has seen a steady flow of skilled professionals emigrate to Australia in recent years, with many eventually securing permanent residency through points-based visa programmes.

For this community, the New Zealand arrangement represents an added layer of mobility, allowing them to explore opportunities across the Tasman Sea without the burden of a separate visa application.

New Zealand and Australia maintain a close bilateral relationship governed by the Trans-Tasman Travel Arrangement, which has historically allowed free movement between the two countries for their respective citizens.

The extension of similar privileges to Australian permanent residents reflects the depth of that partnership.

Prospective travellers are advised to confirm their eligibility directly with New Zealand Immigration before making any travel plans, as individual circumstances, including the type of permanent resident visa held, may affect the specific entitlements available.

New Zealand opens new work visas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that New Zealand had announced two new pathways through which eligible foreign nationals could obtain a three-year work visa.

The new routes targeted citizens of a specific country and formed part of New Zealand's broader immigration strategy.

Applicants had to meet set criteria under either of the two pathways to qualify for the work

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Source: YEN.com.gh