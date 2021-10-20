A Facebook user had the hearts of Mzansi in the palm of her hands after sharing an act of kindness from a stranger

Lorraine Minenhle's sister passed away and she had been making calls informing people of her death while in a Bolt

As a kind gesture and his way of sharing condolences, the e-hailing driver paid back her money and gave her an extra R30

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Lorraine Minenhle shared the most heartwarming encounter she had recently. Lorraine explained that Tshepo, a driver working for an e-hailing service, paid it forward and touched her life. She went on to state that she had been making calls regarding his sister's death while riding in Tshepo's vehicle.

As she arrived at her destination, she pulled out R50 to pay him. Tshepo took the money and returned R80 to Lorraine as his way of paying respect to her late sister. Lorraine shared the following online:

"So I requested a ride from Ivory to Tembisa and I'm busy making phone calls about my sister's death. As I reach my destination, I take out R50 to pay the driver, he takes it and brings it back as R80 he said: 'Sisi ke Matsidiso wahao.' Thank you very much Tshepo."

A kind driver paid R80 to a complete stranger after he realised that her sister had passed away. Image: Lorraine Minenhle

Source: UGC

Take a look at the touching post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

South Africans flood Lorraine's comment section with condolences and love for Tshepo

Nkele Seema said:

"Condolences my dear. We need more of people like Tshepo and our beautiful country will be a better place to live in. Well done Tshepo. Ubuntu nje."

Charity Pacesetter Raletjena shared:

"My condolences to you and your family. Sending strength and love. Big up to Tshepo, kindness surely does still exist."

Tshepo Tswiti wrote:

"Condolences. Hail the hero. Tshepo, dankie bitso, may the Lord richly bless you, man."

Whitney M Rampya commented:

"Thank you so much Tshepo. Its acts like these that refresh our hearts during these times."

BI Phakathi and K.O give homeless man a second chance at life with GHC 4200 gift

In other news about selfless people, YEN.com.gh reported that as part of Capitec's #MakeADifference campaign, philanthropist BI Phakathi and musician K.O, brought tears to a homeless man's eyes after they surprised him with a life-changing gift.

Rajah Brigmouhoun had to resort to living on the streets of Cape Town after losing his job due to a serious injury. But recently, his life took a turn for the better after Phakathi and K.O struck up a conversation with him.

After chatting, they quickly realised that Rajah was in desperate need to return to his home city, Durban, but due to his dire circumstances, he wasn't able to.

Source: Yen.com.gh