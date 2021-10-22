COVID-19 Patient Recalls Seeing His Friend Die Beside Him in Hospital

Leslie said he was shocked to wake up and find his friend who was on a bed next to him dead

A Jamaican man, Mathew Leslie is thanking God for saving him after he was admitted to the hospital when he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jamaican man said that the death of his friend affected his mental health.

Death at night

According to the 47-year-old father of two, many people he had been admitted to the hospital with succumbed to COVID-19.

Speaking during an interview with Observer Online, Leslie said he was terrified when one of his friend dying at the the National Chest Hospital over the same.

Leslie said he woke up one day only to find his friend dead beside him.

“When you have the COVID it's a terrible thing, it's not easy. I wake up and see my friend dead beside me,'' Leslie disclosed.

The man noted that his only company at the hospital was his friend, identified as Mr Blackwood who was in the bed next to him.

Only company at the hospital

“We would talk and keep each other company when we not sleeping. He died beside me in the hours of the night. Everybody was quiet and I was there resting, and by resting I felt drowsy and I fell asleep. When I woke up in the hours and I look, I saw they were just wrapping him up. So, it's then I realised him passed off. It wasn't a nice feeling,” had added

Leslie said the death of his friend, coupled with those of others due to COVID-19 affected his mental health.

The man noted that other patients also died.

“I started to break down and I started to pray to ask God for help [so] I can come out successfully. It's terrible, it's not a nice experience. In the hours again somebody crossway from me, that person passed off as well. A lot of people [died]. But you, yourself wanted to come out, you know, just seeing things like that make you break down more,” Leslie said.

He wrapped up by noting that he was overjoyed when he finally got better and was discharged from the hospital.

Leslie said his discharge was also celebrated by members of his family.

