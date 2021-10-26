A Nigerian man has set social media buzzing after showing off the outcome of his 10 months piggy bank saving

The overjoyed man shared a photo of cash of different denominations he said totalled N2.6 million (GHc38,590.25)

Nigerians have shared their thoughts on his 'win,' with many wondering the nature of job he does to be able to save up such amount in the space of 10 months

A Nigerian man has celebrated a financial milestone he recorded after breaking his piggy bank.

The man said he had been saving money in the piggy bank for the past 10 months.

He had been saving for the past 10 months Photo Credit: @gossipboyz1

His saving effort paid off as he was able to keep N2.6 million.

Sharing photo of different naira denominations scattered on the floor, the man expressed excitement at the feat.

The man's 'win' was shared on Instagram by @gossipboyz1 and got Nigerians talking.

Nigerians react to the development

@ernestineumo4 wrote:

"Person wey go use 10months save N2.6m no fit dey put 100 naira note join for d piggy box, guy this money sef no reach 150k "

@bae_progress_ said:

"But this money nor reach 200k self na make ona dey small small dey lie Abeg"

@og.wesley404 remarked:

"Is he talking about 26k or he use 26 minutes take open the box ? Which one abeg I just wan know ‍‍"

@iphiebennett thought:

"He should thank God he bought original piggybank, else one old woman would have been 2million richer "

@vuvuzelaexposure opined:

" pls which work do u do that ur able to save 260 k every month for 10 months pls I Dey find work o .. Lori ero."

Nigerian lady cries out after finding only 6k in her piggybank

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian lady had cried out after breaking her piggybank only to find just N6k.

The lady identified on Facebook as Olori Worldbest narrated how she began saving money in the piggy bank after buying the wooden box in August.

According to Olori, she began depositing 1k per day towards what she tagged Detty December. Olori said she took record of the figures and stopped when it got to 21k.

But an unexplained emergency forced her into breaking the piggy bank. She needed 20k to settle something and was stunned to find only 6k upon breaking the wooden safe box.

Source: Yen