Sudan: AU Metes Out Painful Punishment to African Nation After Military Coup

The recent military coup in Sudan is costing the African nation much more than it bargained for

At the moment, the northeastern African nation is not one of the member states of the African Union

The AU suspended Sudan in a clear rejection of the seizure of power and stated that this will persist until civilian rule returns to the country

The African Union (AU) on Wednesday, October 27, suspended Sudan over the recent coup carried out by the nation's military in its capital city, Khartoum.

AU said the suspension will remain until civilian leadership is restored in the country, a publication from Al Jazeera reports.

The power-bloc in the continent vehemently decried the unconstitutional "seizure of power", Channels TV added.

Sudan: Drastic decisions taken by soldiers after arresting PM Hamdok

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the crisis-ridden African nation gained prominence again for negative reasons on Monday, October 25, after a gang of armed daredevil soldiers besieged the presidential palace in Khartoum and placed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on house arrest.

What appeared as a successful coup was a sequel to a failed attempt to overthrow the Sudanese government back in September just two years after the former long-standing leader, Omar al-Bashir, was ousted.

Immediately after Hamdok was gotten hold of by the soldiers and some of his ministers in the capital city, they made certain terrorising moves to subdue any form of internal and international resistance.

In a bid to keep local news media in the dark, the military cut off all telecommunications services such that information from Khartoum could not get elsewhere.

Also, obeying orders from their high-ranking superiors, soldiers have also barricaded all roads leading to the presidential palace where Hamdok is held hostage.

The implication of this is that rescue missions would have a hard time getting to the fear-gripped city if they ever succeed.

Added to roadblocks manned by armed soldiers, pedestrians and motorists cannot use bridges leading to the area presently.

Failed coup

A group of officers on Tuesday, September 21, had tried to take over a building housing the state media.

Progress was made towards bringing to book those behind the failed coup attempt.

Several coup attempts have taken place in the African country since President Bashir who had been in power for three decades, was toppled two years ago.

