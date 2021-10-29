A young Nigerian lady has received backlash on social media after sharing ice cream with a street hawker

A young Nigerian lady has been captured on camera sharing ice cream with a street hawker.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the lady who sat at the back of a car could be seen enjoying her ice cream. A street hawker smiled at her as he stood beside the motionless car.

The young lady was captured on camera sharing ice cream with a street hawker. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

The lady then decided to share the ice cream with the hawker who immediately opened his mouth when he was offered a taste.

Nigerians react

Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the video as many condemned the act as being unhygienic.

Popular On-Air Personality Daddy Freeze said:

"This is not kindness, it’s unhygienic clout. How would you share a spoon with a stranger? Why bother with the chin mask. You can show love and still be hygienic about it."

@seanvibesofficial wrote:

"Why she forget the spoon for him mouth?"

@kingprolifix commented:

"Na so you go open mouth chop the one whey go make you disappear."

@andrew__hendrix said:

"Na once she forget the spoon for him mouth."

@manlikezilly1 wrote:

"Wetin this one come mean?"

@teepha__queen said:

"No vex I no fit, I fit carry am give am o but we no go share same spoon."

@bube_aji commented:

"Awww.....be kind. It costs nothing."

Lady feeds street kids ice cream

In similar news, a young Nigerian lady got people talking on social media after a video of her emerged in which she could be seen feeding street kids ice cream.

The lady sat in the backseat of a car and was enjoying her ice cream when some kids suddenly showed up at her window.

She fed them one after the other and shared the same spoon with them. The person recording the video jokingly advised her to open a motherless baby's home.

