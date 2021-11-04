Mercy Johnson: Actress Shares Extent she goes to Apologise to Husband, Includes Buying fowl
- Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has got people talking on her social media page over a post about her husband
- Mercy reacted to a video by her colleague Real Warri Pikin who showed how she apologised to her husband after a misunderstanding
- The film star then challenged wives, girlfriends, and fiancées to know how forgiving their partner is
Comedian Real Warri Pikin shared a video showing the moment she visited her angry husband in his office with a flask of food to apologise for a misunderstanding they had.
The comedian said she knew she was wrong but she tried to beg her husband using bedroom methods but they failed.
Taking to her Instagram page, Mercy did a follow-up video, stating that Warri Pikin's method of apologising to her husband is so simple. According to the actress, she didn't even hear the comedian say she's sorry.
Challenging women to know how forgiving their partners are, the actress revealed the extent she goes to apologise to her husband Prince Okojie.
She said:
"If you ask me hmmmm na Esan guys dey lead for Vex matter ooo you go kill goat take beg tire. Na to carry white fowl, tie white wrapper, go stream..."
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react
ucheelendu:
"Abia state!! My own na to cook better seafood okro, then shake nyash pass him front like 5 times."
upskiddiesbackup:
"My own dey hear sorry o but sometimes e go be say say oga get diary when he dey write am."
official_saxowizzy:
"Na wetin go make my babe tell me I'm sorry I wan dey do now."
cukwittmark:
"My own you go jump from 15storey building before him go know say you they sorry."
fae_to:
"Na really to go stream o…Esan men??? with their starched 50/50 shoulder pad."
i_am_beatrix2021:
"Mercy Essn men too Dey vex ooooo but u see Benin blood run."
Mercy Johnson plays Ludo with hubby inspite of social media drama
In a video online, Mercy Johnson was heard bragging about how she would beat her husband in three minutes in a Ludo game.
The film star asked her husband if he would like to stake some money but Prince Okojie didn't look like he was in the mood for his wife's pranks.
Source: Yen