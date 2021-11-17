A woman, Makar Sedoo, who has been living with her husband in an uncompleted building for three years needs help

The mother of one revealed that her family had to relocate from Benue to Abuja because things were really hard for them

Makar said that the owner of the uncompleted building they have been using as a temporary shelter has asked them to leave

A young mother, Makar Sedoo, who does not have proper shelter but living in an uncompleted building has cried out for help in a Legit TV interview.

The lady said she is hoping her business booms so she can get some money to rent a decent apartment and move from the makeshift house.

She said her mother does not care about her in any way.

My family does not care

She revealed that she does not have friends. The lady added that her stepmother does not care about her and that was why she decided to move forward with her life and started staying in the uncompleted building.

The mother of one stated that she is a stylist. The lady and her husband have been subsisting since they moved from Benue state to Abuja.

I stopped working

While in Abuja, the lady had to stop working because her employer’s address changed and the transport there became expensive for her.

The lady revealed that they have been living in the uncompleted building for three years. Makar said the owner of the building has ordered them to park out, saying they need to finish the structure.

Nobody would help us

According to the mother, all efforts in the past to get help from people who can have failed.

The stylist said that her mother is the only person she could turn to, but even that option of getting help from her is unsure as she abandoned her at the age of two to go and marry another man.

