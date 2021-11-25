Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ son, Munir, appears to be a skilled swimmer after learning from his parents

A video made the rounds online of the one-year-old swimming like a professional inside the massive pool in their home

It was explained that swimming is compulsory in the Nwoko family and billionaire Ned made sure to teach Munir

Top Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ has taken to social media to flaunt her son, Munir Nwoko’s swimming skill.

In a video posted on Munir’s official Instagram page, the one-year-old was seen swimming alone inside a massive pool in their home.

In the impressive short clip, Munir looked at his billionaire father, Ned, for instructions as he tried to mimic his moves inside the body of water.

Actress Regina Daniels' son Munir shows off impressive swimming skill. Photos: @princemunirnwoko

Source: UGC

Munir seemed very confident in the pool as he kicked his legs and tried to move inside the water. The young boy was also cheered on by Regina and her husband as they encouraged him.

In the caption that accompanied the video, it was noted that swimming was a compulsory skill to acquire in the Nwoko family and Ned was Munir’s great teacher.

It reads:

“Swimming is compulsory in the family and taught by the best dad @princenednwoko.”

See the video below:

Social media users react

The video of little Munir swimming in their family pool was received with great admiration from fans. A number of them commended his efforts.

Read some of their comments below:

Regina.daniels:

“I’m such a proud mum already.”

Precious_gift2_:

“This is so beautiful.”

Chi.di_mma:

“I had goosebumps watching this so lovely.”

Fatimamusa8858:

“Awrrrr so adorable ❤️❤️❤️❤️he is really doing well.”

Omohardeleye:

“Awwwwwmoon tried very well m shyi can't swim but my baby can.”

Obinwannechiemeka:

“And I can't even swim.. Prince swims better than me.”

Darahivy:

“Pretty good swimmer.”

Regina Daniels' son enjoys breakfast in bed as he vacations in London

Top Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, obviously had a swell time with her only son, Munir, as they both vacationed together in London.

Lovely photos from their London trip were shared for members of the online community to see via Instagram.

One of the snaps from the London trip to make the rounds were of little Munir having breakfast.

In the photos, the one-year-old boy appeared to be dining like a king as he enjoyed a lavish breakfast in bed, in a report by Nigeria's authoritative website.

Source: Yen