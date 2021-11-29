A South African man gained some clout online after sharing an image of a bed frame made out of tiles, claiming it was his

Locals wasted no time in ripping him to shreds for the bed frame with many making references to tombstones and burial sites

Others suggested filling the bed frame up with water to create a makeshift pool or even a bathtub, if necessary

Bonginkosi Linda Nkosi (@lindz_malindz on Twitter) had locals in stitches after sharing a snap of a bed frame made out of tiles. Bonginkosi said in the caption that all he needs now is a mattress to complete his bed, hinting that he had built it.

It seems as though tiles are a running joke for the Twitter user. He shared the post at around 6pm on 28 November but earlier that day, he shared a post of a tiled car interior; also hinting that he had done it.

Either way, his post was absolutely hilarious and brought out the funny side of many South Africans who shared responses that are sure to tickle your funny bone.

This local man claimed to have made a bed frame out of tiles and Mzansi can't get enough of him. Image: @lindz_malindz

Below is the post he shared on Sunday morning with a photoshopped car interior:

The viral post about the bed frame made out of tiles has already gained over 770 likes on the bluebird app:

YEN News compiled a few of the hilarious responses he received below:

@Bontle54876787 said:

"And then when you die they just remove the mattress and bury you there. I see you."

@sethuwamajwe1 suggested:

"During the day when it's hot, remove the mattress and pour water in there."

@Profesza responded with:

"Here we don't say 'good night', we say R.I.P."

@sadboys_world wrote:

"When you plan your own burial site."

@ZonelaMkhumben tweeted:

"I thought it was an indoor pool."

@Phuti64953995 added:

"When it's bath time ,you take the mattress out and pour water."

