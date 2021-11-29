Nigeria’s Wizkid came fully prepared for his fans as he kicked off the first leg of his MIL concerts in the UK

A video making the rounds online captured the Grammy-nominated singer’s dramatic entrance at the venue of the concert

Fans on social media were more than impressed at the level of creativity and premium entertainment that the singer treated the audience to

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid shook London to the core on Sunday, November 28, as he kicked off the first leg of his Made in Lagos (MIL) concert in the country.

The singer who has been on tour over the past few weeks took things to an entirely different level at his sold-out show which went down at the popular O2 Arena.

Wizkid makes a spectacular entrance at O2 arena in London. Photo: @wizkidnews

Activities for the night fully kicked off when the Ojuelegba crooner made a grand and dramatic entrance in the fully packed arena.

A floating square-shaped object hovered in the air for some seconds before the singer emerged from the lower part of the stage and stopped mid-air.

Wizkid was spotted on a square-shaped platform that was surrounded by well-lit candles just like his music video for Joro.

As the audience went wild with excitement, the singer kicked off the show with a charged performance of Joro.

Reactions

ayomikun_18 said:

"See me smiling like mumuI’m so happy❤️❤️❤️❤️Super proud to be a fan of Wizkid."

iamiceflow said:

"Only1MACHALA! African Michael Jackson."

_therealtito said:

"He delivered what we asked for!❤️This is massive!!! The love is hugeee!!! Na! AYO killed this!! I bleed wizfc till I die bro."

baggyfrosh654 said:

"History made right before our eyes."

akoredeeeeeeeeeeee said:

"If I see wizkidAyo Omo I fit propose am ooo, the way him love they flow for my heart eh."

