The king of Iwo land, Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has said Africans encouraged slavery on the continent

The monarch revealed that slavery started in Africa as olden days kings used humans as a means of exchange for what they wanted from the white men

Oba Abdurasheed accused Africans of being heartless and making slavery possible on the continent, saying he already apologised for their misdeeds

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has spoken about slavery and who is to blame for the human dehumanization in Africa.

Speaking with Legit TV’s Bisola Alawode, he said that Africans were culpable in the slavery that happened on the continent. The king stated that Africans sold their children.

The king said that Africans encouraged slavery.

I apologised in England

The monarch pointed out:

“We were the ones asking for gun powder, for guns to conquer the other one to take slaves.”

The king argued that the continent was never conquered as it is popularly believed. He stated that Africans rather gave themselves up.

He added that he was the first king to apologise for slavery in England at the Commonwealth. Oba Abdulrasheed went further to say that the Europeans only came to the continent as explorers.

The white never really wanted slavery

Sharing an illustrative narrative, he explained that the kings of the olden days used humans as a means of exchange for what they wanted to get from the white people.

He said:

“If white men really want slavery, do you think slavery would have been abolished. Slavery did not even taken 300 years.”

We are heartless people

When Bisola wanted to know if what he meant was that slavery was a choice for Africans, he replied “we sold our own children…”

He tagged Africans heartless, saying the Indians, Chinese and Japanese never sold themselves out as Africans did.

Watch the full video interview below:

