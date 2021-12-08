Kids have in recent times shown that they are not only fun to have around but are amazing performers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While many have wondered where they learnt their dance and singing skills from, it may just go to show that children learn fast from the things happening around them.

All the kids got massive reactions on social media. Photo source: @mazitundeednut, @symplysimi, @masakakidsafricana

Source: UGC

In this report, YEN.com.gh will be looking at children whose videos entertained a lot of people on social media.

1. Bad Boy Timz's Move

Days ago, a little girl vibed hard to Bad Boy Timz's new jam, Move. In a video, she made beautiful leg and hand compositions to the song.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She danced so much that many online users said she could be an old person who reincarnated into a young girl's body.

2. Simi's Woman

Another little girl who loved Simi's song so much could not help singing along when the video started playing on the TV at home.

While drumming, the kid also sang along to the song in a very entertaining and innocent way that got people's reactions.

3. Chris Brown's Go Crazy

In 2020, a young boy filmed by who was believed to be his mother gave cool dance moves to Chris Brown's Go Crazy song.

The boy's performance was in participation to the then viral #GoCrazyChallenge. The kid danced beside a moving car as a woman hailed him.

4. Ayar Starr's Bloody Samaritan

Three amazing kids gave a lovely performance to Bloody Samaritan. Their perfectly organised choreography got the singer's attention.

All barefooted, people praised one of the boys who wore a red cloth. They said he earned his spot by serving as the icing on the group's skill.

What the entertainment industry could consider

While children like Emmanuella have shown they could compete well in the entertainment sector, industry chiefs may want to look into focusing on grooming more kid talents and perhaps cave out a sub-section that consist of only them.

Kid who gave a great performance

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a smart Nigerian kid, Kayode, amazed many people in a video shared by @wanjohn1 on social media with his campaign speech for the role of a head boy in his school.

When Kayode greeted the proprietress and other staff members of the school by saying “I greet you not only a pleasant but a cordial good morning”, the whole crowd howled in praise.

The boy who identified himself as a visionary and aspiring inventor was never disturbed by people’s scream of joy at his marvellous public speaking, he remained confident.

Source: Yen.com.gh