A man decided to take back items she purchased for a young lady and has since sparked massive conversations online

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the unidentified man pulling off sneakers he seemed to have bought for the lady

Many who saw the video expressed how disappointing the young man's reaction was

A video has surfaced online which is racking up massive reactions.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Smart Eagles, a young man was seen angrily taking off a lady's after which he poured a food he seemed to have bought for the lady into a rubber bag.

The incidence which happened at a restaurant seemed to have have the onlookers very surprised and confused.

Man taking off lady's sneakers and pouring food Photo credit: Smart Eagles/Facebook

Source: Facebook

At the time of this publication, the post has over 8 million views with close to 8,000 comments and 24,000 reactions.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Ayanda Nkambule commented:

Narcissistic tendencies. Sometimes you do things thinking you are embarrassing your friend yet you are are exposing ur ills. The lady is infact better off without him in her life.

Aduradbemi Emmanuel wrote:

Both are lack of sense,you rejected someone proposed and you feel comfortably to eat the person's money ,you want to reap from where you don't sow to,the guy made a big mistake for taken her out no matter how you walk with someone you will know if she will say yes or no ,both baby and thief are the same,baby cry on what's not belong to them likewise thief used power to grapped what doesn't belong to them

From Philip Siamayo:

Sometimes it's painful they pretance can kill someone otherwise if you continue pretance then you better say the truth..I don't blame the guy she is more attractive coz of him then you expect to be happy... ladies learn something

Kiddy Makwaya replied:

The lady embarrassed the guy in public first and the guy decided to do the same. This is just part of the video. The whole video shows the guy proposing and the lady rejecting him.

Sally Kariuki wrote:

If you don't love someone don't take anything from them don't waste their time.. It hurts so badly...

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh