An act of kindness goes a long way in making people's lives better. Many people's fortunes have been changed more than they could ever imagine through a random act of love.

A black boy who always trekked to work so that he could sustain his family had a life-changing encounter via a chance meeting.

People's lives have been changed forever.

Source: UGC

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at four different people whose life turned around.

1. Donte Franklin

Donte's story went viral many months ago after a stranger spotted him trekking to work. The stranger heard his story and got him a car.

Donte's life turned around for good.

Source: UGC

Not only that, he was able to raise some money online that ran into $52,000 (N21,397,480). Donte quit his petty job after that.

2. Teresa

A woman lost her house and everything in it to a tornado. Despite the situation she was facing, she went about helping those in need.

When a young man asked her about her dream and saw her large heart for people, he gave Teresa $25,000 (N10,335,250).

3. Filling station attendant

A young Nigerian lady, Esther, offered to help a man with his fuel fee despite the fact that she does not earn much.

As a reward, the man came back with bundles of N500 notes and a phone. The young lady cried as she could not believe the huge gift.

4. Dennis won the lottery

A man, Dennis, was out to get chocolate milk for his children and decided to play some lottery on the way. Surprisingly, he won the sum of $1m (N413,410,000).

The man was amazed by his lottery win.

Source: UGC

The father later opted to take $640,205 (N264,667,149.05) as an option of getting $1m over the course of 30 years.

Be an angel

It really does not take much sometimes to make people smile. A random act of love like paying a stranded person's fare could make us an angel in others' lives.

Policeman showed kindness

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a viral video shared online captured a Nigerian policeman doing the unusual as he blessed people on Boxing Day so that they would not go hungry.

In the clip, after the man had interacted with them; asking the people how they celebrated their Christmas, he went into the boot of his car.

The man brought out bags of rice and handed one each to them. He even gave a bag to the keke man driving them.

