A video of a pregnant lady dancing wildly at an event has sparked mixed reactions among internet users

As if not an expectant mother, the lady split and twerked wildly with so much energy that earned her cheers from people in the video

While some people hailed her fitness and strength despite being pregnant, others knocked the lady for what they tagged endangering the life of the unborn child

An expectant mother showed great strength, fitness and flexibility as she stole the show at an occasion with her dance moves.

Except for her protruding stomach, the somewhat carelessness manner at which she danced will make one doubt that the lady was pregnant.

The lady danced like she wasn't an expectant mother Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @ssussjamofficial

She did a stellar splitting move

A short video showing the lady's display starts with her twerking effortlessly before following it up with an incredible clean split move.

Her effortless dance was aided by the sneakers she rocked as well as her leggings outfit.

While splitting, the lady twerks again in that position, stirring cheers from onlookers at the occasion.

It is reported that the incident happened at an event in Casablanca, Morocco.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@tammy_soloved remarked:

"She will have a fast delivery, one thing tho when she done dance baby ago cramp her up left right and center."

@nellie_di_don stated:

"She cyah have a sensible man must wah gal clown man she deh with from the outfit to the carryon is a dam*n disgrace that poor unborn baby."

@lexusunruly wrote:

"A nuh really pregnant she pregnant a just really bad fibroids mek belly big suh cuz she coulda neva and carry herself like dat. Yeah man a mus fibroids."

@choymegan opined:

"There is nothing absolutely nothing wrong with this thats y some a uno have C section jus get up, eat and guh back in bed kmft uno fool fool thou."

37 weeks gone pregnant woman still pole dancing

