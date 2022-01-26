A young Nigerian man took folks on a street by storm with sterling dance moves as he vibed to a remake of the evergreen Nigerian Television Authority broadcast song

The talented man showed off impressive and fast leg dance moves that startled a reverend father and a mechanic

Social media users who watched the video showered encomiums on the young man for his energetic display

A young Nigerian man courageously took his dancing skill to the street in a fashion that definitely left a lasting impression on onlookers owing to their reactions.

The talented man burst into sweet leg moves as he danced energetically to a remake of the popular broadcast song used by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

He took them by surprise Photo Credit: (@smoothg_)

Source: Instagram

He startled a reverend father and mechanic

In the video of the young man's street showcase reposted by @pulsenigeria247 on Instagram, a reverend father appeared startled by the showing and would soon be joined by a mechanic and a number of other persons.

The young man carried on unperturbed switching from one legwork style to the other as he flowed with the song's beats.

A look on the young man's Instagram page showed he has a penchant for pulling such stunts on streets and in public places.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@anthonytyga stated:

"My concern is that car they are repairing, the owner go they house they wait... Mechanic dey watch dance."

@benson_e_success_____ wrote:

"He’s got Moves d man behind thou he’s like how wish I fit dance like I nor get problem like dis."

@empress_dynasty_ commented:

"This man be like the cele pastor wey near my house oh....is dat not daddy light."

@engr_joseph_alo said:

"I tried learning how to imitate and learn this dance right now, i nearly break waist my village witches wicked oo."

@hypeman_kelvinstreetz_official remarked:

"No worry guy dem no fit understand your craze, dem fit even think sey na drug but they can't gerrit. Keep it up, it's the sound track and the well coordinated moves for me."

