An impressive video clip of a young man dancing on stage with confidence has wowed many social media users

@danielmarven shared the sweet clip, showing off the unnamed young man’s lit moves that are sure to grab him attention when he's an adult as well

Social media users flooded the comment section with messages stating how impressed they are with the little boy’s confidence

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Social media never fails to provide that entertainment drop you needed. A clip of a little boy breaking it down on stage has impressed many.

A young man has impressed social media users with his incredible dance moves. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

If there is one thing people love to watch on social media, it's video clips of children doing adorable and hilarious things. Social media user @danielmarven shared a clip of a young boy on stage, showing off his undeniable talent.

The people of Mzansi are blown away by the young man’s moves

After watching the video, people flocked to the comment section to hype the boy up. There is no denying he can dance or that he lacks any confidence. People hope this lil man is always this confident and that he uses it to do great things.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Take a look at some of the sweet comments

@PintosiOfficial said:

“Watched this I don't know how many times that late Michael Jackson dance, ooh gosh!”

@Tabongz_SA said:

“I'm sure the show ended after him”

@Maverick_Maduna said:

Young man creates amazing dance to Adiwele, wows Mzansi: “I need classes”

In other lit dance move clips, YEN.com.gh previously reported that South African TikTok star Chad Jones has crushed it in yet another viral dance video. Chad is known for making lit dance videos on TikTok that sometimes feature his parents.

This time, Chad paired up with a popular online shopping application to bring the dance to the video app. He showed off his rhythmic skills to Young Stunna's Adiwele. The 30-second clip has gained almost 400 000 views.

His uniquely South African moves gained quite the following as his TikTok is dedicated to dancing. Chad has over 871 000 followers on the social networking service.

Source: YEN.com.gh