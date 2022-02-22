A post on social media showing a group of kind-hearted people purchasing food and an electric wheelchair for a family has gone viral online

The kind group of people were not named but a 58-second video of them shopping before visiting the disadvantaged family has warmed hearts across SA

The smile on the little boy who received a new wheelchair's face has brought tears to the eyes of many social media users who watched the clip

@S11E11B11A shared a sweet post about herself and a group of good Samaritans helping a family in need. Not only did they purchase a whole bunch of groceries for the disadvantaged family but they bought an electric wheelchair for one of the little boys'.

The expression of pure bliss on the little one's face after being seated and learning how to use his new wheelchair was absolutely priceless. It is unclear who exactly the group were that took part in the lovely gesture but social media users are elated.

The clip is just 58 seconds long but the impact it has had on the family and viewers is truly remarkable.

Grab some tissues because this clip is sure to make you cry:

Cyber citizens thanked the kind group of people

@BilaSbongile said:

"God bless you."

@chikago_ shared:

"This is what life is about… This is just so beautiful and I hope God blesses you richly for this. I’m gonna do this too soon and this inspired me even more."

@deesithole_ wrote:

"May the Higher power you believe in, abundantly bless you."

@Katlego65782090 responded with:

"Wow... I can't get enough of this video."

@MlamliMjambana tweeted in response:

"This is beautiful, may the good Lord bless y’all…"

@KagisoSayshi added:

"This is beautiful. May God bless you in abundance!!"

