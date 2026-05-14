Netizens called out Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James, for announcing the birth of her baby while many are mourning the death of Alexx Ekubo

Veekee James announced that she and her husband welcomed their first child on Saturday, May 2, 2026, over one week before Alexx Ekubo's death

However, a media personality and other netizens wondered why she waited to announce it a few days after Alexx Ekubo's death

Veekee James, a Nigerian fashion designer, announced the arrival of her first child, which has caused some social media frenzy.

Some people have criticised Veekee James about the timing of her announcement.

Netizens slam Veekee James for announcing the birth of her baby a day after Alexx Ekubo's demise. Photo credit: @veekee_james & @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

One of such persons is Nigerian media personality Ruky, who criticised Veekee James for announcing the birth of her daughter after the demise of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Veekee James gave birth on Saturday, May 2, 2026 and announced it on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Meanwhile, Alexx Ekubo died on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

In a post on X, Ruky accused Veekee James of dragging the spotlight with the late Alexx Ekubo.

She argued that Veekee James lacked emotional intelligence, empathy and the ability to 'read the room.'

Ruky described Veekee James as an attention seeker, considering that she could not wait for others to mourn Alexx Ekubo for some time before sharing her good news.

Read the Instagram post below:

Netizens comment on Ruky's post

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Ruky made. Some supported the media personality while others wondered why Veekee James could not share her good news at any time she chooses.

Others argued that social media had become too toxic and said they were considering staying away from the platform. Read some of the comments below:

@ladii_mariio said:

"Rip Alex. Congratulations Veekee. The sky is too large, and there’s nothing about death to shine with."

@fabricsbyuchey wrote:

"It’s sad how people can’t genuinely celebrate others without turning it into bitterness and negativity."

@nnenna_blinks_ said:

"Heaven gain one. Heaven gave us one. Let there be peace. ☮️."

@veevogee wrote:

"I’m tired of being a Nigerian. I’m also tired of this space called social media."

@eshojewellers said:

"I promise you, Alex is not happy with your tweet."

Source: YEN.com.gh