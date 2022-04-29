Three full-grown men went down memory lane as they relived their childhood play-times in the heavy rain

In a video online, the trio was spotted wearing boxer shorts and flip-flops as they fell on a tiled compound to slide and have fun

@Cyrax60 indicated: ''They'll definitely have pin-sized cuts on their bellies. But the fun is worth it''

Three full-grown men went down memory lane as they relived their childhood play-times in the heavy rain to stay happy and refreshed while bonding.

The trio was captured sliding their bellies on a tiled compound in a house while it rained cats and dogs.

They took advantage of the large compound in their residence to relive their childhood days and entertain themselves.

Photos of men having fun in the rain. Source: @Haeeshah

Source: Twitter

In a video uploaded by the Twitter account @Haeeshah, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the three men took turns hitting the ground with excitement.

They sported boxer shorts and flip-flops, locally known in Ghanaian parlance as chalewote, as they enjoyed the rare moment.

The exciting video has gone viral with over 185,000 views at the time of writing this report. Many have also shared hilarious comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Social media comments

Ms_jecci said:

''After imagining, I will join hun. Life shouldn’t be too serious.''

@Haeeshah commented:

''See this one, e go like rubbish.''

@belafeid said:

''Superman no do pass this guy.''

@Haeeshah commented:

''See me smiling. Like I should join them.''

@ChillzSide said:

''No no no. I don't mind singing and dancing in the rain. But sliding on the floor, definitely not me.''

@dark_stringzz commented:

''Hahahaha, guys go sha find way play. We just want to be happy.''

@Cyrax60 indicated:

''They'll definitely have pin-sized cuts on their bellies. But the fun is worth it.''

Source: YEN.com.gh