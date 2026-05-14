Joana Quaye is seeking an injunction over assets and companies in her ongoing divorce dispute with Richard Nii Armah Quaye

The High Court had previously awarded the businessman's ex-wife a fraction of her demanded GH₵50 million settlement, prompting her appeal

Social media users have reacted passionately to allegations and the latest development in Richard Nii Armah Quaye's high-profile divorce case

Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of Ghanaian business mogul Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has sought a new injunction in her divorce settlement dispute with her ex-husband.

Joana Quaye is seeking an injunction against Richard Nii Armah Quaye over assets and company shares. Photo source: Serwaa Kyeretwie, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian mogul and his ex-wife have been embroiled in a fierce divorce settlement dispute in recent years that recently came to public attention.

Joana, who had been married to the businessman for 16 years and claims to have co-founded the company that built his fortune, had demanded a GH₵50 million settlement and other benefits in their divorce case, which has lingered for about four years.

However, the High Court in Accra, on January 20, 2026, awarded Joana Quaye just GH₵300,000, a one-third share of a house in Dansoman, and two Jaguar cars, among others.

The presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, a Court of Appeal justice who sat as an additional High Court judge in the case, thought Joana did not deserve what she was demanding.

In response to the ruling, which she deemed unfair, Joana appealed the judge's ruling at the Appeals Court, seeking big benefits.

The X post detailing the court's ruling in RNAQ and Joana Quaye's divorce case is below:

Joana Quaye seeks an injunction over assets

According to a Citi News report, Joana Quaye has filed an injunction application at the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court against her ex-husband, Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

In court documents filed by Dame and Partners, the businessman's ex-wife is seeking an injunction over the assets and company shares acquired during their marriage.

She is also requesting the court to restrict RNAQ from selling, transferring, or disposing of selected assets and shareholdings until her appeal against their divorce settlement has been determined.

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, pushes back against criticism of her interview with Richard Nii Armah Quaye. Image credit: @niiarmahquaye

Source: Twitter

The disputed assets at the heart of the injunction application include interests in several companies, including Quick Credit, Quick Angels, Waterfall Engineering, Tigon Entertainment, Ridge Medical Centre, and CEQA Foods.

The application also referenced residential properties in Trasacco Estates, East Legon, Dansoman, and Mamprobi, as well as several luxury vehicles, which she argues were acquired during their marriage and should therefore be subject to equitable distribution.

Joana also levelled some serious allegations against her ex-husband.

The Facebook posts detailing Joana Quaye's injunction application are below:

Joana Quaye's injunction application stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jeff Emils commented:

"This is why marriage should be on a contract basis for those who decide to marry."

Kwabena Fianku Awuku said:

"The woman really mean his properties."

Felix Nakotey-Mintah wrote:

"It looks like men don't get anything from marriage. I don't understand why a man would opt to take care of someone's daughter and may lose everything if things go wrong. Marriage isn't beneficial to men."

Joana Quaye files petition over court judge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joana Quaye petitioned the Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie and the Judicial Council over the conduct of the judge who presided over her divorce settlement case.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's ex-wife also sought action against Justice Justin Dorgu if he was found to have committed procedural breaches.

Source: YEN.com.gh