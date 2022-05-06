Two Nigerian twin sisters, Davina and Daniella, celebrated their 21st birthday on Twitter with photos and Nigerians rejoiced with them

Despite comments asking them if they revealed their real age, there were some people who genuinely appreciated the sisters' beauty

In 2021, the same sisters documented their 20th birthday with throwback photos of themselves as kids

Popular Nigerian twins, Davina and Daniella, marked their 21st birthday as they shared photos on Twitter to celebrate.

This will not be the first time the sisters would be the centre of attention on social media. Recall that in 2021, they marked their birthday as Nigerians rejoiced with them.

Many people celebrated the twins as some asked for their real age. Photo source: @TheDavynna

Source: UGC

Nigerians celebrate twin sisters

In a post on Thursday, May 5, one of the twins, Davina, posted on Twitter, "21 and till forever". Many Nigerians took to their comment section with mixed reactions.

While some said they look really beautiful, others wondered how they are 21, adding that their body shapes look bigger than their age.

See Davina's post below:

In a separate post, Daniella tweeted: "21 years with you."

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@DabesJr said:

"Happy birthday, you look 25."

@bigpriime said:

"You guys are not 21, I can bet it with my oraimo charger."

@OlayinkaOmole2 said:

"Why do 2000s kids look bigger and mature than 90s kids."

@seyidaniel_ said:

"Y’all must have good genes...! I’ll be 23 very soon and I look like a lizard."

@Rauf66123432 said:

"You 21, stop telling lies ok, no one is kid thank you ma."

@Amb_Felix_ said:

"Happy birthday beautiful souls but in another news,if I may ask, without getting anyone annoyed,is any of you single? Asking for someone."

@Billions_Chi said:

"Would’ve doubted this but I have seen such before. Aging here is faster."

Source: YEN.com.gh