A video of a man soaking an iPhone in mouth-watering fufu and soup consisting of assorted fish and meat has erupted a stir

In the short clip, he held one tip of the expensive Apple product and directed the other part facing the meal before dropping it in the soup

Several members of the internet community who watched it shared unkind views on the footage

A video of a man soaking an expensive iPhone in mouth-watering fufu and soup consisting of assorted fish and meat has sparked mixed views from netizens online.

In the short clip uploaded by Phylxentertainment, spotted by YEN.com.gh, the man can be seen holding an iPhone at an eatery, where he had his food placed in front of him.

He held one tip of the expensive Apple product and directed the other part facing the meal before dropping it into the soup.

Photo of man soaking iPhone in fufu and soup.

Source: Instagram

The man subsequently pushed the electronic device deeper inside the soup before removing it.

As expected, the video gained massive views after it emerged on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some below:

Reacting to the footage, Bella_leghacy said:

''Like is it necessary. Ah, e phone be water-resistant not soup resistant ei.''

H_l_lit commented:

''It's high time the government expands the number of mental hospitals in Ghana. The alarming rate of psychiatric issues is worrisome.''

Mroshew commented:

''Weitin Apple company nor do before wey person dey does .''

Agemanray4388 said:

''Steve Jobs will be, so disappointed makers of Apple phone will weep at this stupidity.''

Ewur_abena12 commented:

''Will he actually eat back the food because I will be disappointed! Ha.''

Queen_neetas said:

''Stop acting like a villager. Please, I beg it's not that deep.''

Qwame_one_bowl commented:

''Please try water, soup be viscous nanka you go see.''

Mark_bima said:

''If you have money that’s how it is.''

Sykic_man commented:

''Mind your business Tafia.''

