Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a cute dog and an Oyinbo man doing their own version of the Buga dance challenge

Seated facing each other, the Oyinbo man moved his body as he watched the dog do the same while the song blared in the background

Netizens expressed awe at the manner in which the dog's body movements rhymed with the beats of the song

Even domestic animals were not left out and couldn't escape the Buga virus released by Kizz Daniel and Tekno that has now spread around the world.

This is as a video of a cute dog and its Oyinbo owner doing the Buga dance challenge that was shared on the social media platform TikTok.

The dog danced with its legs and head. Photo Credit: @princess_bbb

Facing each other in a seated position, the dog and its owner moved their body in rhythm with the song's tune.

In what came as a surprise to many persons, the dog sat up, moved its legs and nodded its head to the song unaided.

It appeared to copy the dance moves of its thrilled owner. Netizens gushed over how the duo combined, particularly about the dog's performance.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail the dog

MIsKitchen said:

"Doggie got better moves than many people I know."

Olaitan Yusuff960 said:

"This don pass where we think of … so tay cat sabi the moves."

cyndiwhite955 said:

"Wish I could train my birds to dance like you do with your darling dog!!!"

Christy Butler said:

"I didn't know that a dog could feel the vibes of this song."

countryl48 said:

"Hey I can’t stop watching it your dog is so cool and he got it down pat better than you are doing."

