A pretty Nigerian lady who is a graduate of medicine has been hailed by many for taking up shoemaking as a side hustle

The lady identified as Arihilam Oluchi told Legit.ng that she learned the handwork during the COVID-19 lockdown

Oluchi said she has now opened a store and has plenty of apprentices who she trains in the craft, but insists it remains a side hustle

A trained medical doctor identified as Arihilam Oluchi has picked up an interesting side hustle and she is being noticed for it.

Oluchi who hails from Imo state is a shoemaker, a craft she learnt during the window opened by the COVID-19 lockdown when students stayed out of school.

Oluchi says she learned the skill during Covid-19 lockdown in Nigeria. Photo credit: Arihilam Oluchi.

It's a side hustle

YEN.com.gh reached out to Oluchi and found out that she has opened a store where she has apprentices and staff.

She has however insisted that the craft she learned is just a side hustle. Oluchi, a graduate of Ebonyi State University said she was inducted into the medical profession on May 20.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Oluchi said:

"It was during lockdown. The lockdown caught me up in Eboyin school. My family's house is in Lagos. I wasn't able to get home to Lagos because there were no interstate travels. I was here lonely. I was not able to go to school. I thought it was just something that will just last for few days. Few days turned to weeks and months.

"I said I can't waste this. I had to check for handwork that wasn't popular amongst my gender. This was just one of the ideas that were not regular among the females. That way, there will be lesser competition. I paid someone N60k to learn. I have an apprentice now. People come to learn. Students that are waiting to write JAMB, WAEC. The person managing the store for me at the moment is a 'corper.'"

Watch the video of Oluchi in her shop below:

