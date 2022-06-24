A handsome groom has used beautiful legworks to entertain guests during his well-organised wedding party

The young man took over the whole show and there was no one who could outshine him on the dance floor

His groomsmen added colour to the whole show as they flocked around him like bees to nectar in the nice video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian groom has been sighted in a viral video showing off impressive skills at his wedding reception.

His moves resonated online with dance lovers, especially with the way he was able to outshine other dancers and dominate the whole show.

The groom dominated the whole show. Photo credit: @maxwelljennings.

Source: UGC

The groom who was gorgeously dressed in flowing 'agbada' showed that he knew how to entertain on the dance floor.

At a point, his cap fell off his head but he continued dancing absentmindedly, showing how happy he was on his big day.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dancing wildly to First Time in America by Naira Marley

His groomsmen who were equally impressive flocked around him like bees, cheering him on as he took centre stage.

Many who have seen the video said the young man was truly happy and he showed it through his dance.

They danced to First Time in America by Naira Marley and the video was shot and shared by @maxwelljennings.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users hail dancing groom

@virtuegrace said:

"For life, forget! E file! My brothers are fly jare."

@africanwaistline reacted:

"When you marry someone you actually like, it’s your wedding too."

@georgeofficials_ commented:

"Naija marriage are different energy."

@dynaekwueme said:

"This one sweeeeeet me."

@nyaknomichael commented:

"Nigerian men are truly the best."

@omobolamide said:

"Showing up like this would have me tell my dad to let’s do a brideprice free engagement."

@fvrvj reacted:

"Bro keep pushing them niggas out the camera view like "let my nigga shine !!"

@daugther_of_the_danakil said:

"My future husband better have the same energy."

“Boy Wan Sleep”: Reactions as Pretty Lady Twerks Harder Than US-based TikToker in Hot Video

In another story published on YEN.com.gh, a video of a gorgeous lady gyrating her behind to a tune like sensational TikToker Bhadie Kelly has elicited reactions from several netizens on social media.

The video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of blogger Ghkwaku spotlights the lady and a boy as it begins before she proceeds to shake her body.

The pretty lady sported a leopard-themed straight dress as she dance for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng