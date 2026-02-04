Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, reportedly died at age 53 after being killed by unidentified gunmen who attacked his home

His death was announced on February 3, 2026, by his lawyer and political adviser in separate posts, and confirmed by the BBC

Born in 1972, Saif al-Islam was once seen as his father’s likely successor, and was renowned for playing a key role in Libya's re-establishment of diplomatic ties with the West

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, has reportedly died at the age of 53.

Muammar Gaddafi's son, Saif Al-Islam, reportedly killed in his home at Ziftan in Libya at the age of 53.

Saif Gaddafi’s lawyer, Khaled al-Zaidi, and his political adviser, Abdulla Othman, announced his death in separate social media posts on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

The BBC confirmed the news, noting that he was killed by a group of four unknown gunmen who broke into his home in the city of Zintan.

According to their narration, Gaddafi was assassinated by a ‘cowardly’ group of commandos, although the exact motive for the attack was not immediately provided. Libyan prosecutors announced a probe would be carried out into the killing.

Who was Saif al-Islam Gaddafi?

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was born on June 25, 1972, in Tripoli. He studied architecture and engineering at Al-Fateh University before later earning a doctorate from the London School of Economics.

Fluent in English, he has been praised for being influential in the country's reestablishment of relations with the West in the 200s. He reportedly negotiated the abandonment of its weapons of mass destruction program and managed major projects and Libya's oil wealth, gaining influence in his father's inner circle.

After Gaddafi’s 2011 death, Saif was seen as the most likely of his sons to succeed him, according to Al Jazeera. He was later jailed by a rival militia in the city of Zintan for almost six years, and was handed a death sentence in absentia for his role in the crackdown by a court in Tripoli in 2015 that was eventually lifted under an amnesty law in 2017.

Reactions to Saif al-Islam Gaddafi’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi.

Abdraof Gsaae said:

"Was that because he had started asking about the missing Libyan gold reserves??"

Meagan Groves wrote:

"I’m still confused about Saif’s intent. I think he was too liberal for the world and also power-driven, but he did so much for his people."

Bello Usman commented:

"What exactly is the crime of Gaddafi’s family?"

Cornelius Kufwainda said:

"Our forefathers advocated for Pan-Africanism, and late Saif did just that. How can Africa become free from imperialist rule and influence? It's by managing our own natural resources."

Hannibal Gaddafi, Muammar Gaddafi's son, is released from prison in Lebanon after being held for 10 years without trial. Image credit: HannibalGaddafi

Gaddafi’s son released from prison

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Hannibal Gaddafi, the youngest son of Muammar Gaddafi, was released from prison in Lebanon after spending a decade behind bars without trial

The 50-year-old was granted bail and allowed to leave the country, ending what his lawyer described as 'a 10-year nightmare'.

