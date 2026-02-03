Papa Shee has publicly shared a new update regarding the late Daddy Lumba's reported second funeral service in Ghana

In a video, the controversial evanaglist detailed the venue and date the singer's immediate family had scheduled for the event

Papa Shee's announcement of the late Daddy Lumba's second funeral service has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians online

Former musician turned man of God, Evangelist Papa Shee has announced plans for his late mentor Daddy Lumba's alleged second funeral service weeks after his first funeral on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Evangelist Papa Shee announces plans for the late Daddy Lumba's alleged second funeral. Photo source: Papa Shee, DADDY LUMBA

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60.

He was survived by two wives, Akosua Serwaa, whom he married traditionally in 1991 in Ghana and under German civil law in 2004, and Priscilla Ofori Atta, also known as Odo Broni.

Daddy Lumba's funeral service was held at the Heroes Park near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

After the musician’s death, a fierce legal battle broke out between the two women over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court seeking to be declared the late singer’s sole legal spouse, arguing that they married under German civil law and that he was barred from taking another wife.

In a judgment delivered on November 29, 2025, the Kumasi High Court ruled that she failed to prove she was married to Daddy Lumba under German law and declared both women to be the legal spouses of the musician.

Why was Akosua Serwaa's case dismissed?

The judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, is reported to have ruled that Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s sole legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

According to reports, the judge was not convinced by the marriage certificate presented by Serwaa to support her claims of marrying under the Ordinance with Lumba in Germany.

The judge further directed that the Germany-based Serwaa and Odo Broni be recognised as the spouses of Daddy Lumba and be allowed to perform the widowhood rites.

The court's decision did not satisfy the late musician's first widow, who has since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Ghana.

Akosua Serwaa, just like some immediate members of her late husband's family, also failed to attend Daddy Lumba's funeral service on Saturday, December 13, 2025, despite her three children showing up.

Papa Shee announces Daddy Lumba's second funeral

In an announcement on Smart Ghana TV on Monday, February 2, 2026, Papa Shee confirmed that the alleged second funeral for the late Daddy Lumba would go on planned by the disgruntled immediate family members of the late singer to honour his memory properly.

According to him, the date for the solemn event, dubbed “The Celebration of the Life of Daddy Lumba,” will be announced on March 28 or March 29, 2026.

Captain Smart slams Akosua Serwaa over her recent return to Ghana after her late husband Daddy Lumba's burial service. Photo source: Onua TV, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Twitter

Papa Shee, who is a spokesperson for Akosua Serwaa, noted that the decisions regarding the late musician's second funeral were made following a meeting between the family members.

The TikTok video of Papa Shee announcing Daddy Lumba's second funeral is below:

Daddy Lumba's second funeral announcement stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Selina Sewaa Akos commented:

"It's very bad. Stop. Second funeral for what? I love Akosua but this funeral has no meaning."

Lady Cee said:

"No one can hold a funeral without the family and Abusuapayin."

Asempa36 wrote:

"Finally Daddy Lumba's funeral is coming on."

Captain Smart blasts Akosua Serwaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart blasted Akosua Serwaa over the jubilation from her supporters during her return to Ghana in January 2026.

In a video, the controversial Onua TV presenter accused the late Daddy Lumba's eldest widow of not caring about her husband's death.

Captain Smart's criticism of Akosua Serwaa triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

