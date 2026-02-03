Supa, aka Ghana 2Pac, has been spotted in public for the first time after many years out of the limelight in the entertainment industry

In a video, the former viral online personality and musician appeared to be making new attempts to gain fame for a second time

Footage of Supa's current state has raised concerns among many Ghanaians, including his former diehard fans on social media

Former viral internet sensation Seth Koranteng, popularly known as Supa or Ghana 2Pac, has resurfaced after many years out of the public scene.

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Monday, February 2, 2026, musician Supa, wearing a dirty T-shirt, shorts and slides, was spotted showing off his signature walk in front of a white Daewoo Matiz vehicle on an undisclosed street.

With a bottle of Bel Cola beverage in his hand, the former viral star gave a freestyle as his personal cameraman recorded him.

It appeared that he had begun efforts to revive his career on social media after losing his relevance in the entertainment industry many years ago.

Footage of Supa on the street garnered mixed reactions, with some netizens raising questions about his current state, while many advising to pursue a new career path to better his life after failing to become a top entertainer in the industry.

The TikTok video of Supa (Ghana 2Pac) freestyling on the streets is below:

Who is Supa (Ghana 2Pac)?

Supa (Ghana 2Pac), real name Seth Koranteng, was born in Aburi in the Akuapem South Municipal District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He later moved from Aburi to Nima with his family at the young age of five, where he embraced the persona of the late American rapper and Death Row Records label signee Tupac Amaru Shakur, popularly known as 2Pac.

Supa became an overnight sensation in Ghana in 2018 after videos of him rapping on the streets in Nima, Accra, went viral.

The aspiring entertainer with his trademark missing teeth in his mouth also received a major endorsement from BET-award-winning rapper Sarkodie in a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Before his rise to fame, Supa, who labelled himself a 'street boy', was a small entrepreneur who sold second-hand clothes at Kantamanto market in Accra and was also involved in other jobs.

In an old interview, he shared that he lost his teeth in a serious accident six years ago at Dansoman, a suburb in Accra.

He opined that due to the cost involved in fixing the teeth, he had ignored them.

During the heights of his fame, Supa pursued a music career and featured in a few songs with some top Ghanaian musicians, and also appeared in a few Kumawood movies with notable actors like Lil Win and many others.

After a brief period in the spotlight, he disappeared from the public scene until January 2022, when a video of him begging for money from some motorists went viral.

He was initially asking for GHC2 from the men, but when it was not forthcoming, he decided to have his request reduced to GHC1.

Before being handed the cedi note, the men in the car engaged the social media sensation and asked him how he managed his fame.

In 2024, another video of him looking dishevelled with swelling on his legs emerged on social media.

The once-vibrant internet sensation appeared to be facing health and personal challenges during his time away from the spotlight.

The YouTube video of Supa speaking in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown is below:

Supa's latest public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kamal Deen commented:

"Masa, your time pass."

999 monster wrote:

"You make late supa fame no k) enfa biom find dispatch rider work do."

Akamelast0 said:

"The time you were supposed to be serious way you go use blow, that be the time you dey fool yourself. Now see. E go hard to pick up."

Regardless commented:

"Eii awieyɛ."

Face Off said:

"So this guy still no hit? Herr the world is not fair ampa."

Kojojames27 wrote:

"So what really happened to this guy? Where did the money he made pass?"

