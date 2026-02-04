Former Executive Secretary to Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo, has resurfaced publicly looking dapper and in good spirits

The lawyer and diplomat had been out of the public eye after suffering a major stroke in 2024 during an official UN trip

The videos of Asante Bediatuo looking healthy after his previous health struggles got many talking on social media

Nana Asante Bediatuo, the former Executive Secretary to Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghana's Ambassador-at-Large, was seen at a public event, and the videos got netizens talking.

He reportedly suffered a major stroke while he was accompanying his cousin, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on an official trip to the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, US, in 2024.

Nana Asante Bediatuo resurfaces on social media looking dapper after battling a stroke. Photo credit: UGC

While he was receiving treatment, there were rumours that Nana Akufo-Addo's cousin had passed away. However, the NPP government at the time denied the death rumours and only confirmed that he was receiving treatment in a US hospital. The statement did not talk about his ailment.

The respected lawyer was reportedly discharged from the facility after seven months of recuperating.

Afterwards, he was never seen in public until January 2026, when he was photographed with the Minority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, when the latter went to commiserate with the lawyer and his family on the loss of his mum.

In the video, Nana Asante Bediatuo was seen arriving at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) for the 2026 Africa Prosperity Dialogues. Several business and political leaders are expected to convene to promote Africa’s single market.

When he stepped out of his car, Nana Asante Bediatuo was smartly dressed in a black suit. He was holding a walking stick to help him walk. There was an usher present to direct him as to which way to go.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Nana Asante Bediatuo's public appearance

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@AbdulRaufIbra20 said:

"Those who were praying for his death are now crying under their so-called second independence under John Mahama."

@GhKwesi88275501 wrote:

"He looks much better now. One thing about this past administration is that they’re living large and driving luxurious Mercedes-Benz, Range Rovers, etc. They don’t regret their sins at all."

@esinu_akpabey said:

"I love this man’s personal fashion."

@AfredFoster wrote:

"He looks good in the suit though🔥."

@akwetey_peter said:

"In as much as I didn’t like Bediatuo, I’m sad to see him like this."

@BigDdd354674 wrote:

"This one for sit down and enjoy his final years, but lailai...he should be playing with his grandkids somewhere, not doing this."

Nana Asante Bediatuo performs Nana Tuffour's Nyankonton at a party with Despite, Sammy Kuffour and friends. Photo credit: @femiasante, @bigscoutmedia

Asante Bediatuo sings Nyankonton at a party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Asante Bediatuo attended a party with Osei Kwame Despite and his friends.

Bediatuo, who has been recovering from a stroke he suffered in 2024, performed Nana Tuffour's Nyankonton for those present.

Netizens commented on the video especially the part which showed him being helped to stand.

