England captain Harry Kane was spotted at the same club as Afrobeats star Burna Boy, sparking widespread rumours about the two partying together

Kane has openly admired Burna Boy since a 2023 ESPN UK interview, and has been filmed dancing to his music on multiple occasions

Fans flooded social media with reactions after a video of the encounter began circulating online

England captain Harry Kane has been spotted at the same club as Burna Boy, sparking rumours of the pair partying together. Kane has not hidden his admiration for the Nigerian star in the past.

Fans spot Harry Kane with Burna Boy at a club, sparking rumours of the pair partying together. Image credit: Pulse Nigeria/Kaishi Sports (X).

Source: Twitter

Kane first revealed his admiration for Burna Boy in a 2023 interview with ESPN UK, naming the singer's song "Big 7" as one that had been stuck in his head.

Asked which artist he would like to see perform live, Kane replied, "Maybe someone like Burna Boy or Dave, you know."

He has since been filmed dancing to Burna Boy's music on separate occasions, including in the Tottenham dressing room after a Champions League win in 2022.

Harry Kane spotted with Burna Boy at club

A video shared by Pulse Nigeria on X on July 21, 2026, showed Harry Kane alongside Burna Boy and members of his Spaceship crew at what appeared to be a party.

The clip, captioned "Harry Kane catches a vibe with Burna Boy and the Spaceship crew," had racked up over 85,000 views within hours of being posted.

On-screen text in the video quoted Kane as saying he wanted to party with the Spaceship team, seemingly referencing Burna Boy's entourage and record label.

The footage showed a dimly lit setting with Kane and others dancing together.

YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify when the video was filmed or whether Kane and Burna Boy's meeting was planned or the pair simply happened to be at the same venue.

The X video of Harry Kane vibing with Burna Boy and the Spaceship crew is shown below.

Fans react to Harry Kane and Burna Boy's video

Reaction to the clip was largely celebratory, with many fans pointing to it as further proof of Burna Boy's global reach.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Dora wrote:

"Burna Boy's global reach is something else. From stadiums to football stars."

Æ said:

"Burna Boy dey move like DJ, wey him turntable as King Saheed Osupa enter am."

Kiddabenzgohard commented:

"Everybody enjoy Burna Boy's cruise, he's a top guy fr."

Chidubem added:

"Burna don chop World Cup money, joy full body."

SoftLyfe wrote:

"Odogwu Burna Boy, with influence and globally recognised."

Burna Boy and Shakira's tight hug goes viral

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Burna Boy and Shakira sparked reactions after sharing a tight embrace during rehearsals for the World Cup final halftime show.

Shakira reportedly asked Burna Boy how he felt about their song "Dai Dai" hitting number one on the charts, and he responded by pulling her into a hug and lifting her off the ground, telling her, "That's how I feel."

The moment added to a string of viral instances between the pair throughout their World Cup collaboration.

Source: YEN.com.gh