The latest Henley & Partners rankings reveal subtle but notable shifts in global passport strength across African nations in 2026

Several African countries climbed in global rankings despite recording a decline in the number of visa-free destinations available to their citizens

Seychelles and Mauritius continue to lead the continent, while Kenya recorded one of the most significant ranking improvements on the list

The latest Henley & Partners Passport Index has placed Seychelles and Mauritius at the top of Africa's passport rankings in 2026, with several other nations recording improved global positions despite a reduction in visa-free access to some destinations.

The rankings reflect a broader pattern across the continent in which diplomatic standing has strengthened relative to other countries globally, even as tightening immigration policies in certain regions have slowed the expansion of visa-free travel agreements.

Ghana is not among the top 10 African passports. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Source: Facebook

Seychelles retains its position as Africa's most powerful passport, climbing to 22nd globally from 24th earlier in 2026.

Visa-free access fell marginally from 156 to 154 countries, yet the island nation continues to outpace all other African states by a considerable margin.

Mauritius follows in second place, rising to 25th globally from 27th at the start of the year.

Its citizens can access 147 countries without a visa, down from 151 destinations in 2025, but the country's improved global ranking points to sustained diplomatic strength.

South Africa ranks third among African nations, rising to 46th globally from 48th, with visa-free access to 100 countries, a slight decline from 101 earlier in the year.

Botswana climbed from 59th to 56th globally, offering visa-free access to 81 countries.

Namibia improved slightly to 61st from 62nd, though travel access dipped from 76 to 74 countries.

Lesotho and Eswatini both advanced one to two positions, ranking 62nd and 63rd respectively, while each recorded a one-country decline in visa-free destinations.

Morocco also sits at 63rd globally, up from 65th, with citizens able to visit 71 countries without a visa.

Malawi rose to 64th from 66th, despite losing access to one destination, finishing on 70 visa-free countries.

Kenya recorded one of the more notable improvements on the list, climbing to 65th globally from 68th earlier in 2026, while maintaining visa-free access to 69 countries.

The East African nation's gain reflects its growing diplomatic footprint and its status as a key regional economic hub.

The full rank is:

Seychelles Mauritius South Africa Botswana Namibia Lesotho Eswatini Morocco Malawi Kenya

Where did Ghana's passport rank globally?

Henley & Partners Passport Index placed Ghana 70th, with over 100 countries ranking ahead of it.

This is because there are multiple countries sharing a single rank.

Ghana ranked 65 on the Global Passport Index, which also had it as having the 14th strongest passport in Africa.

Ghana's passport gives access to 67 countries visa-free.

Rankings Reflect Diplomatic Shifts

The Henley & Partners data highlights a distinction between a passport's global ranking and the raw number of destinations accessible without a visa.

A country can rise in rank if peers fall further or if bilateral agreements are renegotiated, even without gaining new visa-free destinations.

The overall trend across Africa in 2026 suggests incremental diplomatic progress, but the gap between African passports and the world's most powerful travel documents remains wide, with the top-ranked global passports offering access to more than 190 countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh