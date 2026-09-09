Oteele’s wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, has confirmed that she and the Kumawood actor are currently going through a period of separation

She clarified their marital status during a TikTok Live session after a curious fan asked whether she had officially divorced the actor

Gifty explained that the next step in their marriage would depend on what happens during the separation period

Kumawood actor Oteele’s wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, has confirmed that they are currently separated following the recent difficulties in their marriage.

Oteele’s wife shares where their marriage currently stands amid divorce rumours. Image credit: Zionfelix

Source: Facebook

She disclosed this during a TikTok Live session while interacting with her followers about issues surrounding her family.

During the broadcast, a fan asked Gifty whether reports that she had divorced Oteele were true. In response, she clarified that their marriage had not officially ended.

Oteele’s wife confirms separation

According to Gifty, she and the actor are presently going through a separation period, with the future of their marriage yet to be decided.

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She said:

“We are currently separated. We are on separation, so if nothing good comes from it, then whatever comes next is what we will embrace.”

Her response suggested that the couple could still resolve their differences. However, she also indicated that they were prepared to accept the outcome if their efforts failed to restore the marriage.

Gifty did not disclose when the separation began or provide further details about the arrangements between them.

Oteele’s marriage faces difficult period

The revelation comes amid controversy surrounding an alleged private video linked to Oteele, known privately as Stephen Yaw Mawunyo.

The actor previously admitted that he had disappointed his family and expressed his intention to approach his wife with respected elders to seek forgiveness.

An old video showing Gifty caring for Oteele during a difficult period of illness also recently resurfaced. The footage sparked reactions over the support and sacrifices she made for him.

Her latest statement has now confirmed that the couple’s marriage is facing a serious challenge, although no divorce has been finalised.

Oteele's wife apologises over husband's leaked video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Oteele's wife Gifty Nana Afriyie's public apology following her husband's leaked video controversy, which prompted a strong reaction from the public.

Amid the confusion, the actor's wife's heartfelt message, accompanied by her children in a sentimental setting, challenged traditional notions of accountability and family loyalty, sparking widespread debate on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh