More than 43 boys died during South Africa's Ulwaluko circumcision rituals per the most recent reports, with dozens more mutilated at illegal initiation schools

A government-commissioned report recorded 322 deaths of young boys between 2021 and 2024, alongside thousands of hospitalisations and amputations

South Africa's minister of traditional affairs condemned the continued operation of illegal schools and called for communities to help achieve zero deaths

More than 43 boys have died and dozens more suffered mutilation during South Africa's Ulwaluko initiation ceremonies in 2024, as authorities continue battling the deadly spread of illegal circumcision schools across the country.

The Ulwaluko ritual, conducted twice a year at initiation schools, marks the transition of young men into adulthood within traditional communities.

More than 43 boys have died and dozens more suffered mutilation during South Africa's Ulwaluko initiation ceremonies in 2024. Credit: John Seaton Callahan

Source: Getty Images

Initiates are separated from their families, covered in white clay, and spend roughly three weeks undergoing cultural instruction before returning home.

Daily Mail reported that a central element of the process is circumcision, which is intended to be carried out by experienced traditional surgeons.

In practice, many circumcisions are being performed by untrained individuals operating at unlicensed facilities, using crude instruments including old spears, scissors and razor blades, sometimes without anaesthetic.

The primary causes of death recorded at these sites are gangrene, sepsis and severe dehydration, though some boys have also been stabbed, drowned or beaten.

The scale of the crisis is significant.

In 2024 alone, 93 boys died across both the winter and summer initiation seasons, with 11 penal amputations also recorded. A report commissioned by the South African government found that 322 boys lost their lives between 2021 and 2024, with thousands more hospitalised or permanently injured. The report attributed much of the crisis to criminal gangs running illegal schools using unqualified personnel.

There are also hundreds of reports each year of boys as young as 12 being kidnapped and circumcised against their will, with families then forced to pay for their sons' return. Under South African law, no boy under 16 may enter an initiation school, but illegal operators routinely disregard this restriction.

Government Vows Zero Deaths

Velenkosini Hlabisa, South Africa's minister of traditional affairs, issued a statement following the latest deaths: "These figures are deeply concerning to us and we send our condolences to all the families. They serve as a stark reminder that much more must be done collectively to eliminate preventable deaths, injuries and criminal activities associated with customary initiation."

Hlabisa condemned those behind the illegal schools, warning that anyone who establishes, facilitates or participates in such operations is committing a criminal offence. "Every initiate deserves to return home safely and with their dignity intact," he said, calling on parents, traditional leaders and communities to take shared responsibility.

South Africa has since outlawed unregistered initiation schools and introduced mandatory qualifications for traditional surgeons.

Police have been granted authority to shut down illegal camps and detain those running them. So far this year, 42 schools have been closed, 40 arrests made and 180 boys rescued.

Despite the dangers, the ceremonies remain deeply embedded in the social fabric of many communities. Boys who decline to participate risk being labelled *Inkwenkwe*, meaning "boy," and are barred from tribal meetings, certain social activities and marriage. Tens of thousands of young men continue to go through the rite each year.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh