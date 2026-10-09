Wicknell Chivayo’s younger brother, Joachim “G6” Chivayo, shared a memorable story about the Zimbabwean tycoon during his tribute at the funeral in Harare

He recounted how a business deal between the two brothers took an unexpected turn, leaving him watching his famous sibling’s lifestyle unfold on social media

G6 also explained how Wicknell eventually made up for the situation and shared a special message with the tycoon’s business associates at the ceremony

Wicknell Chivayo’s youngnger brother, Joachim “G6” Chivayo, has shared a hilarious story about how the Zimbabwean tycoon once made off with his $1 million cut from a business deal.

Wicknell Chivayo’s brother, G6, recalls how the tycoon spent his $1 million cut and offered him a BMW instead. Image credit: Zw Times (Instagram)/Wicknell (Facebook).

Source: UGC

The story came during the funeral of Wicknell and his wife, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, who were laid to rest side by side at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

The couple lost their lives on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, when their helicopter went down near Marondera.

Their send-off drew thousands of mourners, with luxury convoys, custom car-inspired caskets and a provincial hero declaration by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Several family members paid tribute to the flamboyant businessman during the ceremony. Among them was G6, whose candid account left mourners in laughter.

G6 recalls how Wicknell left with his $1 million

In a video shared online on October 8, 2026, G6 recalled the excitement he felt at 24 years old when he believed he was about to become a millionaire.

According to CITE Zimbabwe, the deal involved the Gwanda Solar Project, and G6 said he sold most of his cars to raise $220,000 towards it.

Things took a turn when Wicknell suddenly stopped picking up his calls. While waiting for his cut, G6 watched on Facebook as his brother posted photos from Dubai after buying shoes worth $90,000.

Days later, Wicknell was in the United States, still shopping and still posting on social media.

G6 said:

“Imagine that I hadn’t been given my $1 million cut, but my brother was already in Dubai buying shoes worth $90,000.”

The Instagram video of G6 recounting how Wicknell Chivayo spent his $1 million cut at the tycoon’s funeral is below.

Wicknell Chivayo offers G6 a BMW instead

After nearly two weeks, Wicknell finally returned, and G6 confronted him face to face. According to G6, the businessman pulled him close, called him his real guy and admitted that he had spent all the money.

Instead of the $1 million, Wicknell offered him a BMW X6 he said he had just bought for $400,000. G6 joked that the offer was far from fair, saying mathematics was his strongest subject.

Despite the uneven exchange, G6 said he drove away smiling. He described the experience as the “Wicknell effect,” explaining that his brother had a way of taking people’s money and still leaving them grateful by the weekend.

Inside Wicknell Chivayo and wife’s lavish burial

YEN.com.gh earlier reported details of Wicknell Chivayo and his wife’s lavish send-off in Harare. The couple were buried in white caskets custom-designed to resemble luxury cars, with Wicknell’s featuring a Rolls-Royce-style grille and Lucy’s a Mercedes-Benz-inspired design.

A convoy of Rolls-Royce vehicles also brought parts of the city to a standstill as thousands of mourners lined the streets.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh