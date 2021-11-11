A popular video creator on Facebook, Steven Ronin, has shared a video clip of an abandoned house that was built from gold and marble

According to him, the person who built it was a late Arab billionaire who wanted to achieve a White House-esque structure

Many people who reacted to the video said that the billionaire wasted money that could help many hungry people on vanity

A Saudi Arabian who built a mansion later abandoned it. It was said that the structure was made from both gold and marble.

A video creator, Steve Ronin, said that the owner was an Arabian king and also a leader of the house of Saud. According to the clip posted on Facebook, it was built to be a replica of the American White House.

The building was estimated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Photo source: Steve Ronin

The owner's worth

Before the man died in 2005, he was estimated to be worth $32billion (N13,138,880,000,000). Steve said that finding a path into the house was a difficult task.

When they found it, he had a gut feeling not to follow his team members inside the building and stay behind.

He stated that he later regretted his action for not going inside. It should be noted that all through the video, the owner's name was never mentioned. YEN.com.gh cannot verify if this was to protect his identity.

Deserted but rich

At the time of writing this report, the video has been seen over 2 million times. Full footage of the house was shown, with the mansion looking deserted.

Despite how long the building was abandoned, everything inside still looks pricey and expensive. The staircase bars are royalty.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Christine Dias said:

"You should explore the island where figi water comes from. I understand there are a ton of abandoned mansions on the island."

Nasha Sofea said:

"This is the way of life of bad rich people spending money on big big houses collecting unnecessary wealth when death is left alone..."

Emma Kurukulasuriya said:

"So much of money wasted could have help feed the poorest of the poor in the world."

Shannon ShannShann said:

"All these abandoned mansions could fit a lot of homeless people."

Maria D Maldonado said:

"Your filming is always done too fast making it difficult to enjoy. Stop moving the camera so fast."

Another abandoned mansion

