Residents of Chongzuo city in southern China were treated to a rare spectacle when they watched over 80 ostriches run down the streets

The birds which belong to a local farm are said to have bolted out of their pen after a door was left unlocked

Police officers and authorities from the area managed to shoo the ostriches back to where they had come from

More than 80 ostriches were spotted racing down the streets of Chongzuo city in southern China after escaping from a farm in the area.

The ostriches paced down on the streets of Chongzuo, China. Photo credits: Shangyou News.

India Times reports that the birds which belong to a local ostrich farm bolted out of their pen in the early morning hours after finding their door unlocked.

According to police reports, officers together with local authorities managed to chase down the birds and shooed them back to where they belonged.

Some of the escaped ostriches were found eating vegetables at a nearby field and redirected back to the farm.

The incident attracted the attention of many passersby but no bird nor human sustained injuries during the humorous operation.

Each ostrich weighs over 100kgs

Ostriches are birds that generally belong to the wild but have over the years been tamed by some individuals, farms, and organisations.

The flightless animals feed on vegetation and are known to weigh over 100 kilograms.

Zhong, who is the owner of the farm that has raised more than 300 ostriches said that the birds ran helter-skelter because they were frightened by vehicles.

The local farm from which the 80 birds escaped

