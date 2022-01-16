An underwater volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga has caused severe tsunami warnings to be put out across the South Pacific

The eruption is one of the largest of its kind to ever be caught on satellite

Social media users saw clips of the explosion and many peeps are really concerned about climate change

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Tsunami warnings have been sent across the globe to places including The US and Australia after an underwater volcano in the South Pacific exploded in a violent eruption.⁠

An underwater volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga has caused severe tsunami warnings to be put out across the South Pacific. Images: @US_Stormwatch/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A large tsunami hit reportedly already hit Tonga’s largest island, Tongatapu and sent waves flooding into the capital, CNN reports.

The dramatic underwater eruption took place off the shore of Tonga and was captured on satellite by several online users, as one clip by US Storm Watch shows:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

While the footage had man peeps curious, others expressed concerns over climate change and worried that severe weather events like these would become more common.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

@SmokeHighEquity said:

"An eruption of this scale is going to leave a mark on the atmosphere no way around it. Hopefully, most of it is just steam and not ash mixed with so2."

@isaacpwilson said:

"The fact that this isn’t an atomic bomb and something Earth created is scary. But to be fair, men creating bombs is also scary."

Eastern Cape floods affect matriculants waiting for results, leave 100s homeless and 14 dead

In more weather news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that on 8 January severe flash floods began in Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape, causing widespread damage. The floods left hundreds of people homeless and claimed 14 lives.

One of the deceased was a matric pupil, aged 18, whose family said was eager to see her matric results, which are being released this month. She died when her shack was washed away in the flood.

According to News24, two public halls are being used to temporarily house 70 of the people who have lost their homes in the flood. However, there are hundreds of Buffalo City residents who are homeless and don't know when they will be housed.

Eastern Cape government assists flood victims

The flood damage is being assessed by the Eastern Cape's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department. The department is also helping families of the deceased with funeral arrangements.

EWN reports that the department is working in partnership with the Gift of the Givers to provide relief for the displaced flood victims in the form of temporary shelter, clothes and food items. They had to get more items from KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, because the Eastern Cape office did not have enough supplies.

"People need mattresses, blankets, hygiene packs. School is opening in a week's time. These parents are already bought school uniforms, clothing, books, stationery - it's all washed away," a spokesperson said.

Reactions to the Eastern Cape floods

Rahema Busisiwe Ditshego said:

"May their souls rest in peace."

Mphaphuli Nicent Mukumela said:

"So sad."

Eloise Wright shared:

"May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family."

Emmanuel Dzumba remarked:

"They voted ANC again."

Yougam Phillip said:

"Devastating. RIP, gone too soon."

Source: YEN.com.gh