The general in charge of the US command for Africa, General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, has said the US sent a small team of troops to Nigeria.

This was the first acknowledgement of US forces on the ground in Nigeria since Washington struck by air on Christmas Day.

President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on what he described as Islamic State targets in Nigeria in December.

Reuters reported that the top general said the US team was sent after both countries agreed that more needed to be done to combat the terrorist threat in West Africa.

"That has led to increased collaboration between our nations to include a small US team that brings some unique capabilities from the United States."

Anderson did not provide further details about the size and scope of their mission.

Nigeria's Defense Minister Christopher Musa also confirmed that a team was working in Nigeria, but did not provide further details.

Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province fighters have intensified attacks on military convoys and civilians, and the northwest remains the epicentre of the 17-year Islamist insurgency.

The U.S. military’s Africa Command said the strike was carried out in Sokoto state in coordination with Nigerian authorities and killed multiple ISIS militants.

The strike came after Trump began warning that Christianity faces an "existential threat" in Nigeria in October 2025.

He threatened to intervene in Nigeria over what he says is its failure to stop violence targeting Christian communities.

