A frightening accident occurred at the Ridge residence of the British High Commissioner to Ghana after a Mercedes-Benz reportedly lost control and rammed into the compound wall

A viral Instagram video from February 3, 2026, showed the black vehicle badly crumpled at the front as police officers and bystanders assessed the scene

The incident involved the official residence of British High Commissioner Christian Rogg, who assumed office in July 2025, though it remained unclear whether he was present at the time

A terrifying accident at the residence of the British High Commissioner to Ghana has sparked concern on social media.

Mercedes-Benz rams into the home of the UK's High Commissioner to Ghana, Christian Rogg, on February 3, 2026.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page Gossips24TV on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, the wall of the private residence located at Ridge in Accra could be seen completely damaged.

According to reports, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz appeared to have lost control and driven his vehicle into the brick wall.

The video showed the black Benz with its front part completely crumpled from the force of the collision.

Some people were seen standing around surveying the damage, including two police officers.

Details about the driver involved and their current condition were not immediately available.

It is also unclear if the High Commissioner or his family was home at the time of the accident.

The Instagram video of the accident at the British High Commissioner's residence is below.

All about British High Commissioner to Ghana

The current British High Commissioner to Ghana is Mr Christian Rogg, who took over the position from Ms Harriet Thompson in July 2025.

Thompson left the role to take up a new post within the UK’s Diplomatic Service after being appointed High Commissioner in 2021.

Rogg previously served in Ghana as Head of the Governance and Growth Team at the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) between 2006 and 2009 and took up his new position after leaving a role as Director for Development and Open Societies at the FCDO.

A development economist and diplomat, Christian Rogg previously worked with Merrill Lynch, the Inter-American Development Bank, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and at Oxford University, where he served as a researcher and instructor.

He has previously been posted to countries including Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Vietnam, and the UK.

Okudzeto Ablakwa appeals to British High Commissioner

The troubling accident at Christian Rogg’s residence occurred a few weeks after Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa appealed to him for a change in educational requirements for Ghanaian students applying abroad.

The Minister made this request when he hosted the British High Commissioner at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

In a post on X, he said he had argued that English is the official language in Ghana; therefore, in his view, the required IELTS ought to be waived.

"I made a special appeal for Ghana to be exempted from the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and the required fees payable by Ghanaian students and professionals since English has long been the Medium of Instruction in Ghana," he wrote.

The Twitter post shared by Okudzeto Ablakwa is below.

Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, is relieved of his duties after allegedly pointing a rifle at a staff member.

Former British High Commissioner loses job

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, was relieved from his position as the British Ambassador to Mexico.

Benjamin lost his position after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at a local embassy employee.

