The UAE government published an official statement outlining rewards tied to completing mandatory military service

Citizens who finish their service become eligible for four specific benefits covering careers, finances, housing, and education

The package targets key life areas for young citizens entering adulthood after their military obligations

The United Arab Emirates has detailed four benefits that citizens can access after completing mandatory military service, according to an official statement published on the UAE government's website.

UAE announces 4 benefits available to people who join the army. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/KARIM SAHIB/KARIM SAHIB/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY

Source: Getty Images

The announcement confirms that fulfilling military service obligations unlocks a structured package of privileges designed to support citizens across several critical stages of adult life.

Benefits available to UAE military service members

The four benefits listed by the UAE government are priority placement for jobs in both government institutions and private businesses, marriage grants, housing plots, and scholarships.

The official statement reads:

"Citizens who complete the mandatory military service will enjoy a range of benefits, including priority for taking up jobs in government institutions and private businesses, marriage grants, housing plots and scholarships."

What each benefit means for service members

On the career front, completed service members receive preferential consideration when applying for positions across the public and private sectors, giving them a tangible edge in a competitive employment landscape.

Marriage grants provide direct financial support to those starting families after service, easing one of the more significant economic pressures facing young adults.

Housing plots address another major concern for younger citizens, offering land as a foundation for building a home and establishing stability.

Rounding out the package, scholarships open pathways for service members who wish to pursue further education, supporting both academic progression and long-term professional development.

Together, the four benefits cover employment, family formation, shelter, and learning, reflecting a broad effort by the UAE to reward citizens who honour their national service commitment and to ease their transition into civilian life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh