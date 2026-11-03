Saudi Arabia launched a two-month status regularisation programme on Sunday, October 11, 2026, covering all regions of the kingdom

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud directed the initiative following a request from the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council

Yemeni nationals without valid documents must book appointments through the Absher platform and present proof of Yemeni nationality

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Saudi Arabia has opened a pathway for Yemeni nationals living in the kingdom without valid documentation, offering them a free six-month visit visa under a new status regularisation exercise that runs for two months.

The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia confirmed the programme, which commenced on Sunday, 11 October 2026, and is being rolled out across all regions of the country in coordination with relevant government bodies. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued the directive in response to a request made by Dr Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council.

What Yemeni Nationals Without Documents Must Do

Eligible Yemenis who lack valid passports or documents are required to secure an appointment through Saudi Arabia's Absher digital platform, select an appropriate regularisation centre, and attend in person at their assigned time. At the appointment, individuals must produce evidence of Yemeni nationality, whether a passport or an official travel document from the Yemeni embassy.

Beyond those without documentation, the programme extends to three other categories of Yemeni residents. Those whose visitor IDs or visas have expired but whose biometric information already exists in Saudi systems will receive an automatic six-month extension electronically, provided they hold a valid passport, and they will not need to visit any passport office.

Yemeni nationals with expired residency permits, known as iqamas, who still hold valid travel documents may transfer to a new employer using the Absher, Qiwa, or Musaned platforms. Alternatively, they may opt to leave on a final exit visa without facing any restrictions on re-entry at a later date.

A fourth group covered by the initiative includes individuals who have been reported as absent from work. These applicants can cancel the report and arrange a transfer to a new employer through the same digital channels.

Regularisation Centres Across Saudi Arabia

Appointments will be served at designated centres spread across the kingdom. Riyadh will host four centres, while Aseer and the Eastern Region will each accommodate three. Makkah, Jazan, and Al-Jouf will have two centres apiece. Single centres will operate in Najran, Madinah, Al-Baha, the Northern Borders, Tabuk, Qassim, and Hail.

Source: YEN.com.gh