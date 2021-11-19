Lady returns book borrowed by dad from library after 73 years, it owes GHC22k

Officials of Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries, Scotland couldn't believe their eyes after a book that was borrowed in 1948 was returned after 73 years

The book titled Stately Timber by Rupert Hughes was recently returned to the library by the borrower's daughter

Reacting to the development, a library official said upon making their calculations, it was learnt that the book owed £2,847 in dues

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A book that was borrowed 3 years after World War II (1948) has recently been returned to the library after some decades - 73 years in total.

BBC News reports that the returned book is an adventure story titled Stately Timber by Rupert Hughes and should have been originally returned to Dunfermline's Central Library in Abbot Street, Scotland on 6 November 1948.

The book was borrowed from the library in the year 1948 Photo Credit: BBC News

Source: UGC

It was mailed back by the borrower's daughter

The book was returned by the borrower's daughter via mail to Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries in Scotland.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh gathered that the borrower's daughter whose identity wasn't disclosed sent it in with a letter.

In the letter, she said her father had resided in Thornton in Fife in the year 1948.

The lady said she wouldn't know whether her father chose to keep it back or forgot to return the book.

The library reacts to the development

Donna Dewar, a staff of the library where the old book was returned said she burst out laughing when she opened the parcel to find the book inside.

In a statement on the library's Facebook page, Donna stated that it was simply amazing as the highest number of years a book has been returned to them was 14 years which happened recently in their Rosyth branch.

The recently returned book would owe GHC22k in dues

Donna said they made a calculation of how much the book would owed given when it was returned and found out it amounted to N1.5 million.

The library is considering keeping it specially owing to its historic value at the moment.

Customer returns GHC1.7k to bookshop 24 hours after POS reversal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a customer had returned GHC1,700 to a bookshop 24 hours after PoS reversal.

The customer named Oladele said he has paid the amount for 16 books on neurolinguistics, applied linguistics, etc through a Point of Sale (PoS), machine and left without any traces after he was debited.

Oladele noted that less than 24 hours on Wednesday, November 10, he received a reversal alert of the same amount paid for the books and was disturbed because the bookshop had no means of contacting him.

The man said he was relieved after a friend told him not to bother himself, assuring him that the reversal would be corrected within 24 hours.

Source: Yen