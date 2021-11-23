The Brit Awards are doing their part to change with the times as the fan favourite music award show has made two major changes for their 2022 edition

The changes that have been implemented are set to rid the Brit Awards of any kind of discrimination in terms of both gender or race

Ridding the prestigious event of gender categories and replacing the host are said to be necessary steps that will align the awards with the image of modern-day Britain

The Brit Awards have announced two major changes to their award ceremony, which is set to take place in February 2022. The award show has made the decision to go non-binary to include all gender conformities and will also be hosted by a person of colour for the first time ever.

The Brit Awards have opted for gender-neutral categories in 2022 as well as a new host who is a person of colour. Image: Getty Images

The gender-neutral categories were a long time coming for the Brit Awards. The Guardian reports that in 2021, one of the biggest stars in the British music scene, Sam Smith, was excluded from a number of categories at the awards after coming out as non-binary.

The singer, who had a chart-topping album that year, had to forfeit their eligibility for an award because they did not fit into the gender-specific category. In an interview about the matter, Sam Smith said:

"The Brits have been an important part of my career … Music for me has always been about unification, not division. I look forward to a time where awards shows can be reflective of the society we live in. Let’s celebrate everybody, regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class."

Well, Sam's cries were not in vain because Metro UK reported that the time Smith longed for has finally arrived. The Brit Awards have officially rid themselves of male and female categories and will instead offer awards for broader, non-gendered nominees.

If having gender-neutral award categories is not historic enough, the organisation has also brought on comedian Mo Gilligan to replace Jack Whitehall as the host of the evening. Mo will be the very first non-white person to ever host the Brit Awards.

The chief executive of the BPI and Brit Awards, Geoff Taylor, told Metro UK that it is important for the organisation to represent the kind of society that British people live in and inclusivity is a major part of that. He said:

"The Brit Awards are not just a celebration of British music, they are a reflection of British culture. The changes we are making for the 2022 show should mean more new fans, more engagement and a bigger global platform than ever for our amazing artists."

