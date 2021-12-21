Nicole Bendickson died in her sleep just 12 days after delivering twins and was under quarantine for COVID-19

The mother of three learnt that her husband had tested positive for COVID-19, and after testing - both she and her twins were also found positive

The family is still waiting for test results and want to ensure that Nicole's legacy carries on to her three children

A young family is seeking answers after the sudden death of their mom, 12 days after delivering twins.

Nicole with her husband during their wedding day and after the birth of her twins. Photo: KWCH12.

Source: UGC

Nicole Bendickson welcomed her twins on December 1, but 12 days later, she passed away in her sleep.

According to WEUA, Nicole was under quarantine after her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple's twins were also found to have contracted the virus and were put in NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit).

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Labour induction

According to KWCH12, Nicole was induced before giving birth, and it is unclear if her death was due to COVID-19.

As the family continues to wait for test results, they are also celebrating Nicole's life, who was known to be active in her community.

Her sister-in-law, Gina Schofell, said the family would ensure they carry on Nicole's legacy to her three children and continue to wait on her exact cause of death.

The 30-year-old is survived by her three kids and husband.

Woman dies after giving birth

In other similar news, a woman recently died of COVID-19 moments after giving birth via emergency cesarean section.

According to her elder sister Charles Carol, the mom of nine, Rosebluff Thomas Jennifer, was unvaccinated.

Jennifer never got to meet her newborn baby girl.

Speaking to CBC News, Carol said that Jennifer slipped into a coma moments after the surgery and never woke up. She, however, was able to talk to her elder sister Carol right before she lost consciousness.

Carol noticed that her sister was scared in that short conversation.

Jennifer was then put on life support to try and give her time to recuperate, but this did not help.

The sad elder sister remembered Jennifer, a beautiful, vibrant woman who lived for her children until she died of COVID-19 in an Edmonton ICU on September 3.

Source: Yen.com.gh