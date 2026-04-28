Barcelona are reportedly plotting a return for Chelsea star Marc Cucurella, years after he left La Masia for Premier League football

The talented Spaniard has established himself as one of Chelsea's most reliable players since he joined in 2021

Cucurella has tallied 9 goals in 158 appearances for the Blues, as he continues to enhance his Chelsea profile

Barcelona are reportedly considering a surprise move to bring Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella back to the Camp Nou during the summer transfer window, nine years after he departed from the club’s academy system.

The Spain international originally came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy but struggled to break into the senior squad, managing just one first-team appearance before leaving in search of regular football.

Barcelona target a summer move for Marc Cucurell, but Chelsea are unlikely to let him leave. Image credit: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona targets Chelsea's Marc Cucurella

His journey eventually took him to Getafe and then Brighton & Hove Albion, where his performances in the Premier League earned him a major move to Chelsea in 2022.

Cucurella’s rise in England has not gone unnoticed back in Spain. According to a report on Sportwitness, Barcelona officials have been reviewing his development.

The highly-rated defender has impressed in high-profile matches, including Chelsea’s recent 3-0 Champions League victory over Barcelona at Stamford Bridge last November.

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito claims the Catalan giants have renewed their interest in the 27-year-old, with internal discussions already taking place over a possible return.

Journalist Jota Jordi also suggested that Cucurella is once again being actively considered as Barcelona look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, the left-back himself has previously expressed mixed feelings about his time at Barcelona, admitting frustration over the lack of opportunities he received before leaving the club.

Marc Cucurella has been one of Chelsea's most dependable defenders since 2021. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Cucurella’s Chelsea stats

Since joining Chelsea from Brighton in 2022, Marc Cucurella has gradually established himself as an important figure in the squad after a challenging start to life in west London.

According to Transfermarkt, he has made 158 appearances for Chelsea, contributing 9 goals and 12 assists from left-back, a strong return for a defender.

In the current campaign alone, he has featured in 45 matches, scoring once and providing three assists across all competitions.

His development has also coincided with success at Stamford Bridge, as he played a role in Chelsea’s UEFA Europa Conference League triumph and their FIFA Club World Cup victory in 2025.

Barcelona’s current options at left-back include Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martín, although Balde has previously attracted interest from the Premier League.

Any potential departure could open the door for reinvestment, with Cucurella viewed as a familiar and technically suitable option for Hansi Flick’s system.

While no formal bid has been confirmed, growing speculation suggests Barcelona are seriously evaluating a move, setting the stage for a possible emotional return for a player who once left in search of opportunity but could now come back as a more complete and experienced defender.

Osimhen on Barcelona's radar

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Spanish giants are considering a summer move for Victor Osimhen, who currently plays for Galatasaray and impressed with the Nigeria national football team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Napoli striker has established himself as one of Europe’s most reliable forwards, having claimed the Serie A Golden Boot during the 2022/23 campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh