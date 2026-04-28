Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Barcelona Reportedly Reignite Interest in Marc Cucurella Return
Football

Barcelona Reportedly Reignite Interest in Marc Cucurella Return

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • Barcelona are reportedly plotting a return for Chelsea star Marc Cucurella, years after he left La Masia for Premier League football
  • The talented Spaniard has established himself as one of Chelsea's most reliable players since he joined in 2021
  • Cucurella has tallied 9 goals in 158 appearances for the Blues, as he continues to enhance his Chelsea profile

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Barcelona are reportedly considering a surprise move to bring Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella back to the Camp Nou during the summer transfer window, nine years after he departed from the club’s academy system.

The Spain international originally came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy but struggled to break into the senior squad, managing just one first-team appearance before leaving in search of regular football.

Barcelona transfer news, Chelsea transfer news, Marc Cucurella Barcelona, Chelsea player transfer, Barcelona summer transfer window, Chelsea squad news, Premier League transfer rumours, La Liga transfer targets, Barcelona signings, Chelsea FC news
Barcelona target a summer move for Marc Cucurell, but Chelsea are unlikely to let him leave. Image credit: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images
Source: Getty Images

Barcelona targets Chelsea's Marc Cucurella

His journey eventually took him to Getafe and then Brighton & Hove Albion, where his performances in the Premier League earned him a major move to Chelsea in 2022.

Read also

Leon Goretzka poised to leave Bayern Munich after trophy-filled spell

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

Cucurella’s rise in England has not gone unnoticed back in Spain. According to a report on Sportwitness, Barcelona officials have been reviewing his development.

The highly-rated defender has impressed in high-profile matches, including Chelsea’s recent 3-0 Champions League victory over Barcelona at Stamford Bridge last November.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito claims the Catalan giants have renewed their interest in the 27-year-old, with internal discussions already taking place over a possible return.

Journalist Jota Jordi also suggested that Cucurella is once again being actively considered as Barcelona look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, the left-back himself has previously expressed mixed feelings about his time at Barcelona, admitting frustration over the lack of opportunities he received before leaving the club.

Football transfer updates, Chelsea key players, Barcelona interest Chelsea player, Stamford Bridge transfer stance, Chelsea FC summer transfers, Barcelona rebuild plans, Cucurella stats
Marc Cucurella has been one of Chelsea's most dependable defenders since 2021. Image credit: FIFA
Source: Getty Images

Cucurella’s Chelsea stats

Since joining Chelsea from Brighton in 2022, Marc Cucurella has gradually established himself as an important figure in the squad after a challenging start to life in west London.

Read also

Why Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid faces opposition from club legend

According to Transfermarkt, he has made 158 appearances for Chelsea, contributing 9 goals and 12 assists from left-back, a strong return for a defender.

In the current campaign alone, he has featured in 45 matches, scoring once and providing three assists across all competitions.

His development has also coincided with success at Stamford Bridge, as he played a role in Chelsea’s UEFA Europa Conference League triumph and their FIFA Club World Cup victory in 2025.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Barcelona’s current options at left-back include Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martín, although Balde has previously attracted interest from the Premier League.

Any potential departure could open the door for reinvestment, with Cucurella viewed as a familiar and technically suitable option for Hansi Flick’s system.

While no formal bid has been confirmed, growing speculation suggests Barcelona are seriously evaluating a move, setting the stage for a possible emotional return for a player who once left in search of opportunity but could now come back as a more complete and experienced defender.

Osimhen on Barcelona's radar

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Spanish giants are considering a summer move for Victor Osimhen, who currently plays for Galatasaray and impressed with the Nigeria national football team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Read also

Ghana’s EPL influence grows as Thomas-Asante fires Coventry to promotion

The former Napoli striker has established himself as one of Europe’s most reliable forwards, having claimed the Serie A Golden Boot during the 2022/23 campaign.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
ChelseaBarcelona
Hot:
Yaytseslav Mtn ghana short codes Mary marquardt Gimpa courses Barbara bray edwards